VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Crime Stoppers is asking for the community’s help in solving an aggravated robbery. On Sept. 15, 2021, around 10:30 p.m., three men robbed a man at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Fillmore Avenue. While the victim was taking out his trash, the suspects confronted him. They struck the victim and threatened him with a gun prior to stealing personal property. Both suspects then fled the property. One suspect was wearing a white t-shirt and the other two were wearing dark hoodies.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO