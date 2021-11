Looking at the best computer monitors and seriously considering an upgrade? You should, but don't let the prices drive you away! If you're working from a budget, you can still get some serious upgrades for gaming without spending thousands. Check out the Dell 2721DGF 27-inch 1440p monitor that's down to just $359.99 right now at Best Buy. We're starting to see more deals on these monitors after a long drought. We shared one a few weeks ago when it dropped to $380 briefly, and that was a great price at the time that's still available through Dell's website. Now Best Buy has it beat by $20 when it was selling for as much as $510. Don't expect this deal to last long, honestly.

