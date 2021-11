BUFF Awards Honor Menelik Shabazz Burning An Illusion filmmaker Menelik Shabazz will be posthumously handed the Honourary Award at this year’s 16th British Urban Film Festival (BUFF) Awards. Barbados-born Shabazz, who died in June, was a pioneer of Black British cinema, best known for 1981 feature Burning An Illusion. Clare Anyiam-Osigwe, Co-Executive producer of the BUFF Awards, said: “As a custodian of the culture, it goes without saying that the untimely passing of Menelik Shabazz will be noted and recognised at our biggest night of the year and, like with several of our awards which are named after significant Black figures,...

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO