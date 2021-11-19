PD: Catalytic converters stolen from 28 Trumbull school buses, causing $75K worth of damage

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) – Trumbull police are investigating after catalytic converters were stolen from 28 school buses.

Police said on Thursday morning, officers were called to investigate the thefts of the catalytic converters from the entire fleet of student transportation vehicles on Oakview Drive. There was a reported loss of $75,000.

It was reported that schools would be impacted by this, but officials said the district was able to borrow busses to get students to school on Thursday morning.

Trumbull police have reported a drastic increase in thefts of catalytic converters, which is not only on the rise in CT, but across the nation. Police said thieves are targeting business parking lots during the overnight hours.

