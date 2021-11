Q. My parents divorced in 1982. Our father was completely absent and mom raised her three kids alone. She died in 1993. We were 19, 18 and 12 and moved in with our grandparents. Fast forward to 2014, when we received a letter from New York Life addressed to my father. It turns out he was the beneficiary for a life insurance policy on my mom. We ignored it but since learned that he cashed out the policy. We’ve since learned he has Harley’s for him and his girlfriend, a truck, a boat, a home and more. I’ve heard some states automatically revoke a divorced spouse from being a beneficiary. Should that have happened here?

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO