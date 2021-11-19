Preview and Predictions for WWE’s ‘Survivor Series’: Can the Show Overcome Its Stale Concept?

Two for the road. We are less than a week away from Survivor Series, which will be one of the most unique shows of the year. As has been the case for the last few years, the show will be built around the idea of Monday Night Raw vs. SmackDown in a battle for brand supremacy. That means the two shows will be going head to head, and now we know a bit more about how that will be going down.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO