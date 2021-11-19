Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Between pipes Saturday

The Bruins have been the victims of some whacky scheduling this year but will have some consistency for a bit, something Brandon Carlo very much is looking forward to. Boston didn’t begin its 2021-22 slate of games until four days after the NHL began Oct. 12. Its next game didn’t take place until Oct. 20. The Bruins will finish up yet another long layoff after having the last five days off when they play back-to-back games this weekend.

