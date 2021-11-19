ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Between pipes Saturday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Ullmark will start Saturday's game in Philadelphia, Joe Haggerty of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

State of Bruins goaltending: Does Swayman have edge on Ullmark?

Goaltending was one of the major areas of focus for the Boston Bruins entering the 2021-22 NHL season because for the first time in almost a decade the starter at the most important position on the roster was changed. Tuukka Rask spent nearly 10 years as the No. 1 goalie...
NHL
NESN

Linus Ullmark Injury: Goalie Game-Time Decision For Bruins Vs. Sabres

Linus Ullmark was set to take his spot between the pipes for the Boston Bruins against his former Buffalo Sabres team, but that may not happen after all. Head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters the goalie “tweaked something” during Wednesday’s practice and will be a game-time decision. “Ullmark was going...
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Starting Saturday

Swayman will be between the pipes Saturday against the Devils, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports. Swayman has been solid since allowing five goals on 24 shots to the Flyers on Oct. 20, going 2-1-0 with a stingy 1.69 GAA and .923 save percentage. He'll face a Devils squad that sits sixth in the Eastern Conference with an average 3.00 goals for through 12 games.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Haggerty
Person
Linus Ullmark
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Two-point effort Saturday

Bergeron scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils. The 36-year-old extended his point streak to five games in the process, amassing six goals and 10 points over that stretch. The Bruins' top line of Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak is firing on all cylinders right now, and the veteran center is up to six goals and 13 points through 12 games on the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Craig Smith: Could return Saturday

Smith (undisclosed) skated alone Tuesday and could return Saturday against the Flyers. Smith has missed the last two games and it's now clear that he was not a healthy scratch. The 32-year-old winger has been held without a point while posting a minus-7 rating through eight games this season.
NHL
NESN

Brandon Carlo Ready For Bruins To Get Into Groove After Long Layoffs Between Games

The Bruins have been the victims of some whacky scheduling this year but will have some consistency for a bit, something Brandon Carlo very much is looking forward to. Boston didn’t begin its 2021-22 slate of games until four days after the NHL began Oct. 12. Its next game didn’t take place until Oct. 20. The Bruins will finish up yet another long layoff after having the last five days off when they play back-to-back games this weekend.
NHL
discoverestevan.com

Bombers Stun Bruins in OT

A wildly entertaining game between the Estevan Bruins and Flin Flon Bombers Friday night at the Whitney Forum ended with the Bombers scoring a controversial overtime goal and winning the game 3-2. Dayton Deics had a glorious chance to win the game for the Bruins in overtime, but he was...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bostonhockeynow Com
NESN

Why Connor Clifton Will Be Healthy Scratch Saturday, Sunday For Bruins

When the Bruins (finally) get back on the ice Saturday night, they will do so with some different-looking defense pairs. Boston will go with Jakub Zboril and Mike Reilly when it takes on the Philadelphia Flyers, meaning Connor Clifton will be a healthy scratch. Reilly was the odd man out for the Bruins’ last two games but figured to slot back in sooner rather than later.
NHL
NESN

Linus Ullmark Was Huge Asset In Net To Help Bruins Win Vs. Flyers

Linus Ullmark is proving to be a force between the pipes. The Boston Bruins took down the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. Ullmark made 29 saves in the winning effort. Early in the first period, Claude Giroux challenged the netminder on a breakaway, but Ullmark made the key stop of the night.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers 5: Takeaways from Saturday’s Flyers-Bruins Game

From the drop of the puck, the Boston Bruins were totally in control. They won races to pucks. They fired shots from all angles. They had prolonged offensive-zone shifts. They did everything needed to play their usual brand of hockey. Unlike last season, the Flyers are a little more equipped...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BRUINS

FLAMES (10-3-5) @ BRUINS (9-5-0) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (21) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (14) Points - Brad Marchand (20) Goals - Marchand (8) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 25.5% (6th) / PK - 86.9% (6th) Bruins:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Linus Ullmark Update: Bruce Cassidy Offers Latest On Bruins Goaltender

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark was scheduled to start Wednesday’s game before a minor injury caused head coach Bruce Cassidy to change plans and insert Jeremy Swayman. Cassidy, during his press conference Wednesday morning, shared that he did not know what happened with Ullmark but that he “tweaked something.” Cassidy...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins don’t believe Linus Ullmark injury is ‘anything major’

The Bruins arrived in Buffalo with the idea that Linus Ullmark was going to start Wednesday night against the Sabres and remain in net for Friday’s matinee head-to-head with the Rangers back at TD Garden. But the morning skate came with the 28-year-old ‘tweaking’ something and knocking him out of...
NHL
CBS Boston

Artemi Panarin Throws Glove At Brad Marchand Late In Rangers’ Win Over Bruins

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — When it became clear that the Rangers were going to win the Black Friday matinee matchup against the Bruins on Friday afternoon, emotions boiled over. A leg was extended, a cross-check was delivered, and … a glove was thrown. These things happen sometimes. In this case, it involved Rangers forward Artemi Panarin and Bruins winger Brad Marchand. After a Charlie McAvoy tripping penalty ignited a fracas in front of the Rangers’ bench in the game’s final minutes, the two teams were eventually separated. McAvoy was assessed a two-minute minor, as was Rangers winger Barclay Goodrow for...
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Dustin Tokarski: Between pipes Friday

Tokarski is the starting goalie Friday against the Oilers, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports. The 32-year-old has gone five consecutive games without a win and has allowed at least four goals in three straight starts. Tokarski enters play Friday with a 3.10 GAA and .902 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Denver

CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings Boost Avs Back Up To The Top 10 Ahead Of Thanksgiving

(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are riding a 5-game win streak and coming off an exciting 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators. That has placed positive notice back on the Avs, and at a time when the hockey team’s superstar is watching from the bleachers. Heading into the Thanksgiving week with a step ahead on the ice is always considered a notable measure of a team nearing the halfway mark of the NHL season. The CBS Sports pre-Thanksgiving NHL rankings boosted the Avs up three spots to put them at No. 10, as the league’s contenders come into focus. Alex Newhook of...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy