Nurse will miss 2-3 weeks after sustaining a broken finger against Winnipeg on Thursday. Nurse was off to a strong start to the season with 11 assists in 16 games this year, though he had yet to find the back of the net. Still, the blueliner's absence will significantly impact the Oilers' attack, though with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl driving the offense, the club shouldn't have to worry too much. Slater Koekkoek (lower body) is also facing an extended absence, which has forced the club to call up Philip Broberg and William Lagesson.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO