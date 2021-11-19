ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Will start Sunday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Swayman will be in net Sunday against the Flames, Joe...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

State of Bruins goaltending: Does Swayman have edge on Ullmark?

Goaltending was one of the major areas of focus for the Boston Bruins entering the 2021-22 NHL season because for the first time in almost a decade the starter at the most important position on the roster was changed. Tuukka Rask spent nearly 10 years as the No. 1 goalie...
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Taylor Hall: Two points in Sunday's win

Hall scored an empty-net goal on seven shots and dished an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens. Hall set up the Bruins' first goal of the game, scored by Charlie McAvoy. In the third period, Hall added the empty-netter. The winger has done alright early in the season with four goals, five assists and 29 shots on net through 13 contests. He'll continue to work in a top-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Oskar Steen: Snags helper Sunday

Steen produced an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens. Steen helped out on Charlie Coyle's second goal of the contest. The 23-year-old Steen has produced an assist in each of his two appearances this season. He's unlikely to see more than bottom-six usage while with the big club, and he could be returned to AHL Providence once Curtis Lazar (undisclosed) or Trent Frederic (upper body) return to action.
NHL
NESN

Jeremy Swayman Credits Hockey East For Preparing Him For This Part Of NHL

No day off, no problem for Jeremy Swayman. The Boston Bruins goaltender was between the pipes for Sunday’s 5-2 defeat of the Montreal Canadiens, about 30 hours after he took the ice for Boston’s 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. The Bruins elected to go with the second-year pro in net for both games of the back-to-back rather than swap in veteran Linus Ullmark, who was fresher having last played Thursday.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Joe Haggerty
NESN

Who’s To Blame For Bruins’ Lackluster Start To 2021-22 NHL Season?

The Boston Bruins were a period away from sealing a win over the first-place Edmonton Oilers, but an ugly third that included defensive miscues and avoidable goals led to the 5-3 loss at TD Garden. Edmonton potted three goals in the final 20 minutes to end Boston’s perfect streak at...
NHL
NESN

How Jakub Zboril Felt About Starting Season As Bruins’ Seventh Defenseman

Jakub Zboril finally is getting his moment with the Boston Bruins but the defenseman on Tuesday admitted that it wasn’t necessarily easy to wait for his opportunity. The 24-year-old began the season as the seventh defenseman but has worked his way into the lineup for each of Boston’s last two games — Saturday against the New Jersey Devils and Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL
FanSided

Bruins: You’ll never guess Swayman’s secret to his success

Ballet – yes, ballet, the dance – is the secret to Swayman’s success. Swayman took ballet classes at the University of Maine and it has stuck ever since. On a recent episode of SportsNet’s 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Jeff Marek sat down with Kevin Woodley of In Goal Magazine and NHL.com to discuss all things goaltenders. And one of the things that was brought up was Swayman and the ballet classes he took at the University of Maine.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Prospects Report: Harrison’s Hot Start, Beecher Returns & More

It is time for another Boston Bruins Prospect Report here at The Hockey Writers. In this edition, Brett Harrison is off to a fast start with the Oshawa Generals, Johnny Beecher makes his season debut at the University of Michigan, Trevor Kuntar moves quickly into the top-six for Boston College, and more.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bostonhockeynow Com
hockeyjournal.com

Bruins Brunch: Contrasting Swayman and Ullmark, improved defense and more

It seems like ages ago when the Boston Bruins stumbled at home against the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 11, blowing several leads and raising major questions about the defense and team’s overall makeup. Since then, the B’s have gone 3-0 in wins over the Devils, Canadiens and most recently on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers by a 5-2 score.
NHL
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Things are about to heat up for the B’s

With the Boston Bruins finally nearing the end of their de facto bye week, things are about to heat up for the Black and Gold. Starting with the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, the Bruins will play six games in 10 days. Thanks to their two huge layoffs so far,...
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Bruins Players Off to Slow Starts

The Boston Bruins are currently 15 games into the 2021-22 regular season and sport a 9-6-0 record. Due to this, it feels fair to begin discussing which players have been off to slow starts for the team. Without much surprise, stars like Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Charlie McAvoy and David...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Secondary Scoring, Vladar, Swayman & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins Weekly, the Black and Gold finally get some secondary scoring that makes a difference in a game, Jeremy Swayman’s perfect home record is broken at the hands of a former teammate, and more. Bruins Finally Get Secondary Scoring. Through the first month of the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ Craig Smith Has Time to Rebound From Slow Start

It has not been an easy start to the 2021-22 season for Craig Smith. Currently in the second year of a three-year deal with an average annual value of $3.1 million, he was one of the bright spots to come out of a disappointing 2020-21 season. In 54 games last season, he had 13 goals and 32 points. He was on track for about 49 points in a full 82 game season, which would have been one of the most productive seasons of his career behind his 52 points in 79 games in 2014-15 and 51 points in 79 games in 2017-18.
NHL
chatsports.com

Artemi Panarin jump-starts Rangers' win over Bruins

BOSTON – Artemi Panarin doesn’t score too many goals from inside the goal crease, but he did on Friday, and it turned out to be the go-ahead goal in the Rangers’ 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins in their nationally televised Black Friday matinee. Panarin drove the net and deflected...
NHL
NESN

Brad Marchand, Bruins ‘Not Concerned’ After 10-7 Start To Season

Brad Marchand isn’t quite ready to push the panic button at this point in the season. In fact, the Bruins star offered a pretty rational explanation for Boston’s start to the 2021-22 campaign when speaking to reporters after Friday’s loss to the New York Rangers, which dropped the Bruins to 10-7 on the season.
NHL
NBC Sports

Watch Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman make incredible diving save vs. Rangers

The Boston Bruins would have trailed after two periods in Friday afternoon's game against the New York Rangers at TD Garden if not for an amazing save by goaltender Jeremy Swayman. The rookie netminder dove to his right and was able to get a stick on a shot by Rangers...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy