Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Will start Sunday

It has not been an easy start to the 2021-22 season for Craig Smith. Currently in the second year of a three-year deal with an average annual value of $3.1 million, he was one of the bright spots to come out of a disappointing 2020-21 season. In 54 games last season, he had 13 goals and 32 points. He was on track for about 49 points in a full 82 game season, which would have been one of the most productive seasons of his career behind his 52 points in 79 games in 2014-15 and 51 points in 79 games in 2017-18.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO