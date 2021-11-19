Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Will start Sunday

Goaltending was one of the major areas of focus for the Boston Bruins entering the 2021-22 NHL season because for the first time in almost a decade the starter at the most important position on the roster was changed. Tuukka Rask spent nearly 10 years as the No. 1 goalie...
Hall scored an empty-net goal on seven shots and dished an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens. Hall set up the Bruins' first goal of the game, scored by Charlie McAvoy. In the third period, Hall added the empty-netter. The winger has done alright early in the season with four goals, five assists and 29 shots on net through 13 contests. He'll continue to work in a top-six role.
Steen produced an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens. Steen helped out on Charlie Coyle's second goal of the contest. The 23-year-old Steen has produced an assist in each of his two appearances this season. He's unlikely to see more than bottom-six usage while with the big club, and he could be returned to AHL Providence once Curtis Lazar (undisclosed) or Trent Frederic (upper body) return to action.
No day off, no problem for Jeremy Swayman. The Boston Bruins goaltender was between the pipes for Sunday’s 5-2 defeat of the Montreal Canadiens, about 30 hours after he took the ice for Boston’s 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. The Bruins elected to go with the second-year pro in net for both games of the back-to-back rather than swap in veteran Linus Ullmark, who was fresher having last played Thursday.
The Boston Bruins were a period away from sealing a win over the first-place Edmonton Oilers, but an ugly third that included defensive miscues and avoidable goals led to the 5-3 loss at TD Garden. Edmonton potted three goals in the final 20 minutes to end Boston’s perfect streak at...
Jakub Zboril finally is getting his moment with the Boston Bruins but the defenseman on Tuesday admitted that it wasn’t necessarily easy to wait for his opportunity. The 24-year-old began the season as the seventh defenseman but has worked his way into the lineup for each of Boston’s last two games — Saturday against the New Jersey Devils and Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens.
Ballet – yes, ballet, the dance – is the secret to Swayman’s success. Swayman took ballet classes at the University of Maine and it has stuck ever since. On a recent episode of SportsNet’s 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Jeff Marek sat down with Kevin Woodley of In Goal Magazine and NHL.com to discuss all things goaltenders. And one of the things that was brought up was Swayman and the ballet classes he took at the University of Maine.
It is time for another Boston Bruins Prospect Report here at The Hockey Writers. In this edition, Brett Harrison is off to a fast start with the Oshawa Generals, Johnny Beecher makes his season debut at the University of Michigan, Trevor Kuntar moves quickly into the top-six for Boston College, and more.
Making his weekly appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Mike Milbury said he heard that some people in the Boston Bruins organization wanted to give a Jeremy Swayman-Dan Vladar goalie tandem a shot instead of spending big on a free agent.
It seems like ages ago when the Boston Bruins stumbled at home against the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 11, blowing several leads and raising major questions about the defense and team’s overall makeup. Since then, the B’s have gone 3-0 in wins over the Devils, Canadiens and most recently on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers by a 5-2 score.
With the Boston Bruins finally nearing the end of their de facto bye week, things are about to heat up for the Black and Gold. Starting with the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, the Bruins will play six games in 10 days. Thanks to their two huge layoffs so far,...
The Boston Bruins are currently 15 games into the 2021-22 regular season and sport a 9-6-0 record. Due to this, it feels fair to begin discussing which players have been off to slow starts for the team. Without much surprise, stars like Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Charlie McAvoy and David...
In this edition of Boston Bruins Weekly, the Black and Gold finally get some secondary scoring that makes a difference in a game, Jeremy Swayman’s perfect home record is broken at the hands of a former teammate, and more. Bruins Finally Get Secondary Scoring. Through the first month of the...
It has not been an easy start to the 2021-22 season for Craig Smith. Currently in the second year of a three-year deal with an average annual value of $3.1 million, he was one of the bright spots to come out of a disappointing 2020-21 season. In 54 games last season, he had 13 goals and 32 points. He was on track for about 49 points in a full 82 game season, which would have been one of the most productive seasons of his career behind his 52 points in 79 games in 2014-15 and 51 points in 79 games in 2017-18.
BOSTON – Artemi Panarin doesn’t score too many goals from inside the goal crease, but he did on Friday, and it turned out to be the go-ahead goal in the Rangers’ 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins in their nationally televised Black Friday matinee. Panarin drove the net and deflected...
Brad Marchand isn’t quite ready to push the panic button at this point in the season. In fact, the Bruins star offered a pretty rational explanation for Boston’s start to the 2021-22 campaign when speaking to reporters after Friday’s loss to the New York Rangers, which dropped the Bruins to 10-7 on the season.
The Boston Bruins would have trailed after two periods in Friday afternoon's game against the New York Rangers at TD Garden if not for an amazing save by goaltender Jeremy Swayman. The rookie netminder dove to his right and was able to get a stick on a shot by Rangers...
Comments / 0