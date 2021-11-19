ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Alleged fight in Lexington tavern leaves 1 man in critical condition; police seeking suspect

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
 7 days ago

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight at a tavern led to a shooting early Friday morning in Lexington.

According to Lexington police, they responded to a shooting at the Time Out Hut on Piedmont Drive just before 2 a.m. Friday. They found a person with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say that the victim got into a fight with Brian Shane Bates, 47. The two men went outside and the victim was shot in the chest. He’s currently in critical condition at an area hospital.

Bates left the area after the shooting, according to police, and detectives from Lexington Police Department have obtained a felony arrest warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone who might know the whereabouts of Bates is asked to call the Lexington Police Department (336) 243-3302.

