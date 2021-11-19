ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed, LMPD officer shot overnight near Dixie Highway

By Yasmine Jumaa
WFPL
WFPL
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sn3w1_0d1wxorx00 A man opened fire at a construction site along the Watterson Expressway near Dixie Highway early Friday morning, police said.

Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said the man killed a worker and injured an officer managing traffic in the area.

The officer pursued the alleged shooter on foot and shot him, Ellis said in an emailed statement. Both the officer and the man were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Ellis did not identify the man.

Hunter Strickler, executive vice president of Louisville Paving, which runs the construction site, identified the deceased as Fred O’Bannon, a 37-year-old resident of Louisville who joined the company last year. In a statement , he said O’Bannon is survived by his fiancée and children.

“Needless to say, our entire team is devastated by the loss of Fred and we stand committed to support his family and team members through this tragedy,” Strickler said. “We ask that everyone join us in keeping Fred, his family and his friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

This was at least the fourth time this year an LMPD officer shot a civilian. An officer fatally shot a man during a domestic disturbance call in Clifton Heights last month. And officers injured men in two shootings in March .

The Kentucky State Police is investigating the shooting, as it does all shootings by Louisville police. KSP did not provide a timeline for the investigation.

Amina Elahi contributed to this report. This story was updated with detail from the Kentucky State Police.

Comments / 5

Denise Oliver
7d ago

Sorry for the senseless loss of life and the police officer being shot,but managed to chase the shooter down and take him into custody. Prayers for both families involved in this situation. Sending prayers for both families 🙏🙏

Reply
3
Starboard gunner
7d ago

prayers for the victim and policeman. Let's hope the killer isn't released on home incarceration.

Reply
5
 

