The infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden will deliver at least $20.5B for the clean energy sector. The $1.2T infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden is expected to deliver massive tailwinds to the clean energy sector. Both companies have displayed remarkable growth in the past four years, with Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) growing at a CAGR of 42.41% and Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) at a CAGR of 33.34%. While PLUG seems to lead the pack for green hydrogen technology, BE is catching up with its low-cost green hydrogen in its collaboration with Heliogen, Inc.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO