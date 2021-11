The Arizona Coyotes have slowly gotten better as the season has gone on, and they earned their third win last night and now just trail the Seattle Kraken and Ottawa Senators by one. It’s probably a bittersweet feeling for Coyotes’ fans, who want Shane Wright but are also tired of watching an uninspired, losing team. Nonetheless, it’s great for team morale and the younger players, and they’ll look to build off of it with a win in California against the Los Angeles Kings.

HOCKEY ・ 5 DAYS AGO