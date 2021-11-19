When do malls open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday 2021?

Updated:

Thanksgiving week marks the start of the busiest shopping period of the year, with retailers and businesses hoping to lure eager spenders with a flurry of deals. But when can the buying bonanza start?

Here's a list of the opening hours for major indoor malls (plus a couple of outlet malls) on either Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. For a list of retail store hours, click here.

We would also encourage you to check with local small businesses. There are too many to list here, but many will have special Black Friday hours and deals. Also keep in mind individual stores within malls can set their own hours.

Albertville Premium Outlets

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

*Note: Individual stores within the mall can set their own hours

Apache Mall

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Burnsville Center

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Crossroads Center

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Eden Prairie Center

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Mall of America

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Maplewood Mall

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Miller Hill Mall, Duluth

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Moorhead Center Mall

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours (7:15 a.m. for walking, 10 a.m. for shopping)

Ridgedale Center

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Rosedale Center

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Southdale Mall

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Stoneridge Shopping Center

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Twin Cities Premium Outlets (Eagan)

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.