The weather is getting colder. Tinsel is being hung with care. It's only a matter of time before the snow falls. That's right, it's nearly Christmastime, which means one thing: we're getting ever closer towards Elf season. Once an unlikely hit for New Line Cinema, the Will Ferrell lark has become a seasonal classic, sparking no shortage of joy for audiences young and old during the most magical time of the year. Also starring Zooey Deschanel, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Peter Dinklage, and the late Ed Asner, the Elf cast is filled with seasoned veterans and former newcomers alike. Now that the season is upon us, it's time to look back on the 18-year-old (!) movie and see what Jon Favreau's all-star ensemble is doing now.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO