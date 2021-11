Jackson and Cody have played some super-competitive games over the past few years and for the 2nd straight year, they met in the 3A championship game. Most observers felt that another close game was on the horizon but Cody's defense made this a one-sided game. Cody had 4 interceptions on the day and returned 3 of those for touchdowns. Remy Broussard had an 89-yard pick-six in the 3rd quarter and Matt Nelson followed that up with a 59-yard pick-six. Nelson wasn't finished as he picked off a ball at the goal line and his next stop was the end zone, 100 yards away.

CODY, WY ・ 11 DAYS AGO