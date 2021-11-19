City of New Orleans to provide payment assistance to prevent Entergy disconnects

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The City of New Orleans began providing outstanding utility bill payments for Emergency Rental Assistance Program applicants that are eligible. The funding is made possible by using funds provided by the U.S. Department of Treasury. The City is utilizing a portion of the $23 million reallocated funds from the State to make payments on the accounts for 14,000 rental assistance applicants.

Several Entergy customers were left without power this week after Entergy began disconnections. Several frustrated customers lined up outside of the care center on Canal Street to find out what the problem was. On Thursday Entergy decided to suspend disconnections until Nov. 29th.

The City of New Orleans began discussions with Entergy New Orleans on clearing outstanding accounts prior to Hurricane Ida. Following Ida, the City is now able to resume discussions with Entergy executives.

Marjorianna Willman, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development said, “We are still working with Entergy to finalize the terms of the payments. All parties understand the importance of reaching this agreement, and that utility disconnection can lead to homelessness and evictions.”

