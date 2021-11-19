ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

City of New Orleans to provide payment assistance to prevent Entergy disconnects

By Kenny Lopez
WGNO
WGNO
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhgDo_0d1wv8ii00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The City of New Orleans began providing outstanding utility bill payments for Emergency Rental Assistance Program applicants that are eligible. The funding is made possible by using funds provided by the U.S. Department of Treasury. The City is utilizing a portion of the $23 million reallocated funds from the State to make payments on the accounts for 14,000 rental assistance applicants.

Several Entergy customers were left without power this week after Entergy began disconnections. Several frustrated customers lined up outside of the care center on Canal Street to find out what the problem was. On Thursday Entergy decided to suspend disconnections until Nov. 29th.

The City of New Orleans began discussions with Entergy New Orleans on clearing outstanding accounts prior to Hurricane Ida. Following Ida, the City is now able to resume discussions with Entergy executives.

Marjorianna Willman, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development said, “We are still working with Entergy to finalize the terms of the payments. All parties understand the importance of reaching this agreement, and that utility disconnection can lead to homelessness and evictions.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 3

Cynthia WIlliam
7d ago

the city needs to stop, help the ones who trying to help them self who work and still can't pay all their Bill's stop helping the ones who sit home all day and get all the benefits damn how many seniors can't pay their whole light Bill's, put food on the table (getting $25 more on S.S.checks )and to much for food stamps) help them who work and can't get any help for nothing all they do is give give to the young healthy ones that's why they dont work .Then some of them took the money for back rent and ran.Now you want to pay their bills.COME ON!!!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

What we know about the Omicron variant

(CNN) — A new and potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa has prompted a fresh round of travel restrictions across the world and raised concern about what may be next in the pandemic. The World Health Organization Friday designated the strain, now named Omicron, as a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. imposes travel ban from eight African countries over Omicron variant

NANTUCKET, Mass./WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The United States will bar entry to most travelers from eight southern African countries starting on Monday, after a potentially more-contagious new coronavirus variant was identified in South Africa, President Joe Biden said on Friday. The new variant, dubbed Omicron, poses a new challenge...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
The Associated Press

Black Friday is back but it’s not what it used to be

NEW YORK (AP) — On this year’s Black Friday, things almost seem normal. Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not the floods of people that used to fight over the latest toys and electronics — online shopping is much too common for that now, and discounts are both more subdued and spread out over the weeks leading up to Christmas, on both websites and in stores.
RETAIL
CNN

Stephen Sondheim, master of musical theater, dead at 91

(CNN) — Stephen Sondheim, the renowned composer of "Into the Woods," "Sweeney Todd," "Gypsy," "Sunday in the Park with George" and other essential works of musical theater, died early Friday morning, according to Aaron Meier at DKC O&M, the producers of Sondheim's current production "Company." He was 91. Sondheim died...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entergy#Disconnection#Weather#State#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

Ukraine leader alleges Russia-backed coup planned next week

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday claimed that his country’s intelligence service has uncovered plans for a Russia-backed coup d’etat in the country set for next week that allegedly involves one of Ukraine’s richest oligarchs. Both the oligarch and the Russian government rejected the allegations. At...
POLITICS
CBS News

At least 52 dead in Russian mine collapse, officials say

A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine Thursday left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 820 feet underground, Russian officials said. Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and carbon monoxide gas from the fire. Another 239 people were rescued.
ACCIDENTS
WGNO

WGNO

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy