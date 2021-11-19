Votes for six-year-olds? We’re not convinced

David Runciman, professor of politics at Cambridge University, suggested giving six-year-olds the right to vote.

David Runciman’s call to lower the age of enfranchisement to six (Votes for children! Why we should lower the voting age to six, 16 November) repeated many of the arguments made by supporters of votes at 16. He overlooked one significant difference, though.

My research on voting age reform over the past decade reveals that while there is a majority of support for lowering the voting age to 16 among 16- to 17-year-olds and over-18s across the UK, there is no evidence of support among children and young people to reduce the franchise age below this age. Indeed, many express concerns that the right to vote would be an unwelcome added responsibility during their transitions to adulthood.

Furthermore, young people who have been given the right to vote at 16 in Scotland and Wales regularly say that they do not receive adequate opportunities to learn about how and why they should vote. How a six-year-old would acquire such knowledge and skills is an important omission in Prof Runciman’s thesis.

Dr Andrew Mycock

University of Huddersfield

I am not an expert in child psychology, only of educational ways to overcome the damage that failure in childhood can do to the confidence of future adults. However, being a grandmother of two with four great-grandchildren, I have realised the incredible range of abilities and interests that children can develop at an early age – not just in music, mathematics and languages, which has long been known, but in all sorts of technical and cultural activities. But these developments do not come at a set age.

Child psychologists stress the importance of child-centred play in the early years and criticise overstructured lessons or activities. Let children who develop an interest in politics follow that interest, but it shouldn’t become part of the curriculum for primary aged children, which it would need to become if they all had a right to vote. Teenagers don’t all take the same subjects, and at that age those interested in politics could be invited to vote, but it shouldn’t be a duty until at least 18. The challenge for politicians is to convince young people that it is worth bothering.

Margaret Morris

Haringey, London

David Runciman’s argument for letting six-year-olds have the vote is certainly thought-provoking, and I suspect it is something that can too easily be dismissed as a political impossibility. After all, we have a manchild running the country, and he and the rest of his kindergarten are busily moving towards rigging the system so they will be voted in again by an older electorate.

But there is certainly an argument for allowing 10- or 12-year-olds to vote. Why? Because in England and Wales, 10-year-olds are held to be criminally responsible. In Scotland, the bar has been raised from eight to 12. When children of this age come into contact with the police and the courts, they are quite rightly dealt with differently from adults. But they are reckoned to be capable of understanding the seriousness of their offending. It is a logical step to extend that mindset to the ability to vote, and to understand the seriousness of their actions in doing so.

I accept that 10 is too low an age for criminal responsibility. Elsewhere in Europe, most countries have a minimum age of criminal responsibility between 14 and 16.

So for me, voting at age 16 is an achievable target, and I look forward to seeing some future government of grownups accepting this – and raising the age of criminal responsibility to suit the new reality.

David Edwards Hulme

Stockport, Greater Manchester

David Runciman makes an excellent case for extending the franchise to children and young people. The implications of his argument are widespread. For example, the democratisation of schooling would help to shift the narrative from parental choice to meaningful choice for children and young people.

Nick Frost

Denby Dale, West Yorkshire