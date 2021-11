Princess Charlene has canceled her scheduled appearance at Monaco's National Day this Friday and announced her "temporary" withdrawal from public activities. Just days after her much-anticipated return to Monaco after spending much of the past year in South Africa, the 43-year-old is said to be in a "state of profound fatigue." She and her husband Prince Albert have decided that her withdrawal from upcoming events is necessary for the recovery of her health, according to the palace.

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO