ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

WTA threat to quit China over Peng Shuai's disappearance puts Porsche and SAP in a bind

By Walé Azeez, CNN Business
CNN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon (CNN Business) — The threat by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) to quit China after one of its stars, Peng Shuai, disappeared from public view, leaves at least two global brands watching anxiously to see how this will play out. Peng, a two-time former Grand Slam doubles champion,...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

China Locked Her Up for Reporting on COVID Outbreak—Now She’s Nearly Dead

One of the few journalists who was brave enough to report on the Chinese government’s response to the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan is on the verge of death in prison, her family has said. Former lawyer Zhang Zhan, 38, went to Wuhan as a citizen journalist in February 2020 to report on the unfolding chaos. In a series of videos shot on her phone, she questioned how the government was responding to the outbreak before she was detained in May 2020. She was then sentenced to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.” Now, her family says that, as a result of a hunger strike, she’s at risk of death. According to The Guardian, her brother wrote on Twitter that she now weighs less than 90 pounds and and “may not live for much longer.” Zhang Ju wrote: “She may not survive the coming cold winter... I hope the world remember how she used to be.” On Thursday, Amnesty International said Zhang “is at risk of dying if she is not urgently released to receive medical treatment.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Burnett
Person
Steve Simon
realcleardefense.com

Don’t Assume the U.S. Will Fight China and Russia One at a Time

Beijing and Moscow are boosting their strategic coordination along with their militaries. China and Russia last week conducted their first-ever joint naval patrol in the western Pacific following a combined exercise in the Sea of Japan, highlighting the deepening defense cooperation between America’s preeminent competitors. While U.S. military planners have long hoped and often assumed that any conflicts with China and Russia might come one at a time, that assumption is increasingly questionable and even dangerous.
FOREIGN POLICY
Defense One

How War With China Begins

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sap#Wta#Cnn Business#Chinese#Vlkaf#German#Soas China Institute
news4sanantonio.com

Taiwan's president confirms US troops on the ground as threats from China grow

WASHINGTON (TND) — Relations between Beijing and Taiwan have become increasingly tense this year as the Chinese military continues flying record numbers of military jets into Taiwanese airspace. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of an “increasingly aggressive” China earlier this year, making it no surprise that Taiwan’s president –...
FOREIGN POLICY
creators.com

Part Two: Consequences of America Losing a War to China

In July Japan's Vice Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told the Hudson Institute that China and Russia could launch a surprise "Pearl Harbor-style attack" in the Pacific. The Washington Examiner and Reuters quoted Nakayama as insisting the U.S. and Japan must demonstrate the will to deter both China and Russia because "they are doing their (military) exercises together." They conduct exercises from "Honolulu to Japan," which means America's "protection line is going ... backwards ..."
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Porsche
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
WORLD
The Independent

Australia rushes troops to Solomon Islands as rioting erupts over Taiwan decision

Australia has moved dozens of troops, police and diplomats to the Solomon Islands, as violent protests continued for a second day.Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison announced the deployment on Thursday after he received a formal request from his counterpart under the nations’ bilateral security treaty.Violent demonstrations erupted in the island nation on Wednesday when people stormed into the parliament to demand the resignation of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.Mr Sogavare imposed a 36-hour curfew describing it as “darkest days” of the country.  However, rioters defied lockdown and continued to protest on the streets through Thursday.Mr Morrison said Australia is sending a...
CHINA
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
New York Post

Chinese authorities fear packages could be spreading COVID-19

Chinese authorities have taken the extreme step of halting parcel deliveries in some parts of the country over fears that packages could be spreading COVID-19 following several positive cases linked to children’s clothing manufacturers. A string of recent positive cases has resulted in parcel delivery services being halted in several...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

China slaughtering pets of COVID patients under draconian new law

China is slaughtering the pets of COVID patients under its draconian ‘zero tolerance’ strategy for the virus. Officials claim it is to stop the spread of infection – but the “inhumane” rule has sparked fury among animal lovers in the country as it battles a wave of new outbreaks. There...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

‘Squid Game’ smuggler set to die by firing squad in North Korea: report

A smuggler who sold copies of Netflix’s smash hit series “Squid Game” in North Korea has been sentenced to death by firing squad, according to a report. The man allegedly smuggled copies of the Korean-language show on USB drives from China into North Korea, where seven high school students were caught watching the footage, sources told Radio Free Asia.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy