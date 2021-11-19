Fayetteville Public Library releases December events schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Library released a varied schedule of free events coming up in December.

Registration links and more information about the events can be found at faylib.org/events .

CLASSES, LECTURES & WORKSHOPS

Virtual: Book Chatter

Wednesday, December 1 & 15, 4 p.m. on Zoom

This discussion allows FPL readers to share what they have been reading, and also lets them give and get new book recommendations. Meetings are held the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month.

Registration is required.

Practice Your Pitch / Professional Headshots

Thursday, December 2, 9:30 a.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation

Individuals from the local business community have an opportunity to practice an elevator pitch in a soundproof booth and have a quality headshot taken in a photography studio.

Registration is required.

Ozark Literacy Council – English for Your Day to Day

Thursday, December 2, 9 & 16, 4 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room

Free weekly ESL classes for beginning and intermediate language studies taught by Ozark Literacy Council.

Registration is required.

“A Christmas Carol” Cinematic History

Thursday, December 2, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room

Film historian Frank Scheide will lead the audience on a journey through the silver screen history of this classic holiday story.

Registration is required.

Community Vaccine Clinic

Saturday, December 4, 9:30 a.m., Zeigler Reception Room

In partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese and Arkansas Department of Health, the library is hosting a community vaccine clinic.

Writing Family History

Saturday, December 4, 10 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room

Marilyn Collins will guide participants through the process of documenting their family history with tips on how to pick the stories that best reflect the essence of their family. This workshop is great for those beginning the project as well as those who are further into the process.

Registration is required.

Memories of Afghanistan

Saturday, December 4, 11 a.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room

Join University of Arkansas Walton College of Business student Farid Noori as he shares his childhood memories of Afghanistan. Noori will also discuss how his love of biking and his home country led him to found the nonprofit Mountain Bike Afghanistan.

Registration is required.

Ozark Bronze Handbell Ensemble – Holiday Concert

Sunday, December 5, 3 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room

Enjoy a festive concert with Ozark Bronze Handbell Ensemble! This performance will feature classical music and other seasonal favorites. It will also be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/faylib .

Registration is required.

Beth Stockdell Holiday Harp

Wednesday, December 8, 11 a.m. & Friday, December 17, 2 p.m., Lucky Day Lobby

Harpist Beth Stockdell returns to the Fayetteville Public Library. She will perform outside of the Art and Movement Room for all to enjoy.

Starting a Home-based/Online Business in 2022 – HER Entrepreneur Journey

Thursday, December 9, 11 a.m., Zeigler Reception Room

Startup Junkie consultant Martha Londagin will review the Lean Canvas business design for starting or growing a home-based business. A Bank OZK representative will be in attendance to explain small business loan options and what banks look for in a viable small business loan application.

A light lunch and soft drinks will be provided by Bank OZK.

Registration is required.

Introduction to Genealogy

Saturday, December 11, 2 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room

Join us for an introduction to genealogy lecture and a hands-on class. It will include a quick demo on HeritageQuest and introduce the tools to use and the people that can help.

Registration is required.

Yoga @ FPL

Mondays, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room

A team of volunteer yoga instructors will teach a variety of in-person yoga every week. Classes will also be livestreamed on our Facebook page.

Registration is required.

VariYoga

Wednesdays, 10 a.m., Art & Movement Room

VariYoga is a dynamic practice that recognizes “one size does not fit all” and can be modified to meet the needs of the individual. VariYoga offers an array of physical, mental and emotional benefits.

Registration is required.

Mindful Meditation

Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., Art & Movement Room

Andrea Fournet will explore different ways to meditate and bring meditation into daily life. She will also incorporate several breathing techniques during these four sessions.

Registration is required.

Landscapes – Tim Molesso

Monday, December 6 – Friday, April 1, all day, Lucky Day West Gallery

Landscape paintings by local artist Tim Molesso will be on display in our Lucky Day Gallery. They will be on exhibit from December 6 to April 1.

Portraits – Merlee Harrison

Saturday, December 11 – Friday, April 1, all day, Lucky Day East Gallery

Portraits by local artist Merlee Harrison will be on display in our Lucky Day Gallery. They will be on exhibit from December 11 to April 1.

FPL BOOK CLUBS

Book clubs have resumed in-person meetings. Copies of selected books are available at the Reference Desk and through curbside pickup.

Books & Brews (Apple Blossom) | “The Big Sleep” by Raymond Chandler

Wednesday, December 1, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Company, 1550 E Zion Rd #1

Books & Brews (El Sol) | “The Vapors” by David Hill

Tuesday, December 14, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant, 2630 E Citizens Dr #21

CENTER FOR INNOVATION

Classes are intended for patrons ages 15 and up unless noted differently.

Video Studio 102

Wednesday, December 1, 15 & 29 12 p.m., Video Production Studio

Following the Video 101 class, Video 102 further expands patrons’ skills in the Center for Innovation’s video studio. FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians will teach audio setup and operation, video switching, and basic on-set communication skills.

Completion of this class will grant the patron permissions to use all designated equipment in the video studio. Completion of the Video 101 class is required BEFORE completing Video 102–register separately.

Registration is required.

Audio 101

Wednesday, December 1, 1 p.m.

Saturday, December 11, 10 a.m., First Security Bank Board Room

This class will equip patrons with audio basics necessary to understand the equipment in the Center for Innovations Audio Recording Studio. Under the instruction of one of FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians, participants will learn audio terms, equipment and measurements.

Registration is required.

Audio 102

December 3 & 10, 1 p.m.

December 11, 2 p.m., Audio Production Studio

After completing Audio 101, we invite you to join us for Audio 102 and finalize the orientation process. This second required class is hands on and orients the user with our specific studio and a basic Pro Tools overview.

Registration is required.

Open Maker Lab

Multiple dates, check calendar for availability, Fabrication & Robotics Lab

Have you completed Fabrication Lab Orientation and are ready to start making? This is your chance! Find a time that works for you to start working on your project. Machines are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration is required

Video Studio 101

Tuesday, December 14 & 28, 12 p.m., Video Production Studio

This class will equip patrons with the skills necessary to operate cameras and lights in the Center for Innovation’s video studio. Under the instruction of one of FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians, participants will learn camera operation skills and concepts, as well as lighting theory.

Registration is required.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.