Sunday Journal – New Implanted Data Tags Track Turtles Long-Term After Rescue

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers with the New England Aquarium are receiving data for the first time from a new...

New Technology Tracks Turtles Long-Term After Rescue

HYANNIS – Marine animal experts with the New England Aquarium are receiving data for the first time from a new kind of collection method: acoustic tags surgically implanted directly into rescued sea turtles. The first-of-its-kind pilot program collected its first batch of data just off the coast of Nantucket, where...
NANTUCKET, MA
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
city.waltham.ma.us

Everyone age 18 or older who received Pfizer or Moderna at least 6 months ago, or Johnson & Johnson at least 2 months ago is eligible to receive any booster

Boosters are the best way to stay safe and prevent hospitalization from COVID-19. It is strongly recommended that all individuals schedule an appointment for a booster as soon as possible if they have not gotten one already, especially heading into the holiday season. To schedule an appointment:. • Visit the...
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving Trivia: Ever Wonder Why Label On Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce Can Is Upside Down?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered why your can of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce has the label upside now, we’ve got the answer. The company says it puts the label on that way on purpose so grocers, and you, store the cans with the side you open facing down. The reason is simple. Ocean Spray says it causes the contents to settle and an air bubble to form at the top. That way when you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum, allowing the cranberry sauce to slide out perfectly intact.
FOOD & DRINKS
vidanewspaper.com

New Miracle Drug Saves 94 Percent Of Desperately Ill COVID Patients In Trial

Israel’s Bonus BioGroup reports a survival rate of 94 percent (47 of 50) of the severe COVID-19 patients treated with its drug product MesenCure in a Phase II, multicenter clinical trial. Study results, soon to be published, show MesenCure treatment reduced study participants’ hospitalization period by about half compared to...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

New COVID-19 Variant May Be "Worse Than Nearly Anything Else About" Warn Scientists

- It can be tempting to think of medical discoveries and developments as a kind of to-do list. You know – first, we eradicate smallpox, then we find a vaccine for polio, then we cure cancer, and then we’re done. In reality, it’s often more of a never-ending tug of war between humanity and diseases. Along comes a new virus, and so scientists develop a treatment to thwart it – only for the virus to evolve a way to beat that treatment, and the whole thing starts all over again. We’ve already seen that happen with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic – in fact, at this point 99 percent of COVID-19 infections aren’t from even the original virus at all, they’re from the Delta variant.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Long Covid New Data Is Out – Check Out The Latest Details Here

It’s been revealed that long covid new data is out these days. Check out the latest reports about the disease here. NPR.org reveals the story of a woman named Kelly LaDue, who believed that she was done with Covid after having the disease. The article notes that she was sick...
SCIENCE
capecod.com

Feds Declare East Coast Herring Fishing Industry a Disaster

The federal government has the ability to declare a “fishery disaster” when adverse circumstances in a fishery cause economic hardship. A recent scientific assessment of the herring population found that the species population has fallen, and tighter fishing quotas have made herring fishing more difficult. From The Associated Press.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Intercept Posts Long-Term Data For Obeticholic Acid In Chronic Liver Disease Patients

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) has announced results from a new analysis examining obeticholic acid's (OCA) potential to improve transplant-free survival in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). In the analysis, 209 patients treated with OCA in the POISE long-term safety extension study had significantly greater transplant-free survival than patients...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Bristol Myers Rolls Out Long-Term Data For Mavacamten In Heart Disease

Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) has announced long-term data from a mavacamten study acquired via a $13 billion MyoKardia buyout. Heart patients who received mavacamten in a cohort of the long-term MAVA-LTE study saw significant reductions in median levels of a hormone called NT-proBNP (58% at week 24 and 67% at week 48).
HEALTH
FOX2Now

New study shows long-term effects of COVID even with mild cases

ST. LOUIS – A new study shows COVID-19 survivors have long-term health issues even with mild cases of the disease. Researchers at Washington University started looking at the long-term ramifications of the virus more than a year ago. They discovered patients have a hard time fully recovering from COVID because of the way the disease attacks the body.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Fish tracking data has more to offer, new research says

For years, researchers have used tracking devices to monitor fish movements and growth in this area of study is exponential, researchers say. But this growing database has not yet been effectively integrated into conservation decisions, understanding ecosystems or monitoring fish health, among other purposes. That’s a missed opportunity a recent study published in Trends in Ecology and Evolution says.
WILDLIFE
capecoddaily.com

