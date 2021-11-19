ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

John Ball Zoo offers Black Friday discount on memberships

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZY4xT_0d1wtK9l00

John Ball Zoo is starting its Black Friday sale on memberships early this year.

Memberships will be 10% off starting Friday, Nov. 19 through Friday, Dec. 3, according to a news release.

Members get unlimited free admission to visit the more than 2,000 animals that call the zoo home, as well as free or reduced admission to more than 150 AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums across North America.

They also receive discounts and early registration for John Ball Zoo camps, classes and birthday parties, and exclusive, members-only access to special events.

John Ball Zoo has different levels of memberships available with different benefits.

To purchase a membership, visit the zoo’s website here .

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
Gear Patrol

This Gorgeous Outdoor Furniture Is Discounted for Black Friday

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day. For many of us, the end-of-the-year shopping season comes right about the same time we stop spending so much time outside. While you may be looking forward to summer's inevitable return and the warmer weather that brings, this could be the perfect time to upgrade your home's outdoor areas, like that deck, patio or balcony. If your outdoor space has gone neglected, Outer's Black Friday sale is your opportunity to make your yard look great, while also making it more comfortable and welcoming.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Black Friday#Discounts#The Zoo#John Ball
98.7 WFGR

$5 Admission to John Ball Zoo

As the season ends for 2021 for the John Ball Zoo, they are offering up a reduced admission for their last couple of operating days of this year. Starting on Saturday, November 13th and running through the last day of their 2021 season -- Sunday, November 21st -- you can visit the zoo and it will only cost you $5 for daily admission!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
click orlando

SeaWorld, Busch Gardens unveil Black Friday discounts

ORLANDO, Fla. – Black Friday is just around the corner, and SeaWorld in Orlando and Busch Gardens in Tampa are offering deals for tickets, tours and more for the holidays and for 2022. The Black Friday sales start Monday and run through Friday, Nov. 26. [TRENDING: Orlando police cruiser hits,...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Shopping
honknews.com

French Connection Black Friday 2021 Deals, Ad & Sale – Get Exclusive Discount & Offers On Men’s & Women’s Clothing

French Connection is a store for all of your fashion needs. If you want new shorts or floral prints, they have it. With Christmas coming soon and winter coming, you should go to this Black Friday event because they have really good deals that will make getting ready for winter so much easier.Fear has a lot of power. Fear is not good.
BEAUTY & FASHION
honknews.com

Steve Madden Black Friday 2021 Sale – Avail Max Discount offers on Steve Madden Black Friday

Black Friday is a special day for the retailers. It can make or break them, and this year is no different. We have an offer on Steve Madden shoes at 50% off and free shipping through November 24th! You don’t need to wait until December 25th if there are any items from your wish list in stock because now, only at stevesmadden.com, we’re offering an exclusive discount up to 50% off everything PLUS free shipping when you use promo code STUFFED2018 . Don’t miss out on these savings as they won’t last long so get shopping today before time runs out!
SHOPPING
New Jersey Stage

Centenary Stage Company Offers Special Discounted Tickets for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company will be offering special discounts and ticket prices for the preview performance of A Christmas Carol, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Terms and conditions apply, non-transferable, non-refundable, all sales are final. For more information go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company’s box office at (908) 979-0900.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
bitcoin.com

Bitcoin Black Friday: Bitpay Reveals List of Merchants Offering Discounts and Special Promotions

While cryptocurrencies have seen their values rise significantly during the last three months many digital asset holders will be spending their tokens for holiday gifts and Black Friday deals. Bitcoin Black Friday will be on November 26 this year and the crypto payments firm Bitpay has announced a slew of merchants that will offer deals for shoppers paying with digital assets.
MARKETS
honknews.com

Fisher-Price Black Friday 2021 Sales – Ads and Deals – Discounts & Offers

Fisher-Price has recently started a major push to get their items in stores by offering amazing discounts on all of their products. Walmart is one store that will have these deals, so you should watch out for them. They also offer some great options at affordable prices if your budget won’t allow you to get anything more expensive than what they have.
SHOPPING
honknews.com

Electronic Arts Black Friday 2021 Sale – Exclusive Deals, Discount & Offers

The best time is here: EA Black Friday is coming soon. This is the day when you can get games that you like. If you want to play a game on your TV or computer, buy it at this sale. You can also buy games for your phone, like Madden NFL 16 – Xbox One Bundles or NBA 2K16 PlayStation 4 Bundle Packs (that’s right!). There will be more offers coming soon so keep checking back! Follow our website for all of your shopping needs this Black Friday. More and more stores are opening up their doors earlier than before, so it’s important to stay tuned in to what is going on this year so we can tell you the best places to go shopping!
FIFA
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy