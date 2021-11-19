Baystate Health reports 72 COVID-19 patients, 9 in critical care
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 72 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Friday.
Of those numbers reported, 9 are in the critical care unit.US expands COVID boosters to all adults, final hurdle ahead
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 58 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 7 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 5 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed
