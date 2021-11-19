ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health reports 72 COVID-19 patients, 9 in critical care

By WWLP Digital First
 7 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 72 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported, 9 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 58 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 7 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 5 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

