Oregon State

Two Oregon women prepare for upcoming pageants

By Travis Teich
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 7 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As you gear up for Thanksgiving two Oregon women are busy getting ready for another big occasion.

They'll be competing in the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants! Both national events are happening at the end of this month, and they're sure to make Oregon proud!

Miss Oregon USA Allison Cook and Miss Oregon Teen USA Mikaela Ochocki joined AM Extra Thursday to talk about the pageants.

