Forza Horizon 5 is already discounted on Xbox and PC

The car collection is an addition to Forza Horizon 5 that was not featured in previous games. It allows you to track how many cars you own and sort them by the brands of each vehicle. It also shows how many cars you are missing from each brand and the types. For many players, obtaining the most expensive cars in the game is an important end goal. However, you may not know which car is the most expensive or how much it costs. By the end of this guide, you will learn about the most expensive car in Forza Horizon 5.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO