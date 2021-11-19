ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Sunday Journal – Pan-Mass Challenge Record Donation with Founder Billy Starr

capecod.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) topped their record in terms...

www.capecod.com

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
CANCER
city.waltham.ma.us

Everyone age 18 or older who received Pfizer or Moderna at least 6 months ago, or Johnson & Johnson at least 2 months ago is eligible to receive any booster

Boosters are the best way to stay safe and prevent hospitalization from COVID-19. It is strongly recommended that all individuals schedule an appointment for a booster as soon as possible if they have not gotten one already, especially heading into the holiday season. To schedule an appointment:. • Visit the...
WALTHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#Cancer Treatment#Covid 19 Pandemic#Pmc#Charity#Sunday Journal#The Pan Mass Challenge
vidanewspaper.com

New Miracle Drug Saves 94 Percent Of Desperately Ill COVID Patients In Trial

Israel’s Bonus BioGroup reports a survival rate of 94 percent (47 of 50) of the severe COVID-19 patients treated with its drug product MesenCure in a Phase II, multicenter clinical trial. Study results, soon to be published, show MesenCure treatment reduced study participants’ hospitalization period by about half compared to...
SCIENCE
Radar Online.com

Princess Charlene Of Monaco 'Almost Died' Prior To Entering Treatment Facility Following Husband Prince Albert's Intervention

Princess Charlene of Monaco apparently "almost died" of bizarre post-surgery complications, which preceded her recent admission to a treatment facility following an intervention led by her husband, Prince Albert. Article continues below advertisement. Sources close to the royal family feel Albert, 63, is underplaying the seriousness of his 43-year-old wife's...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Times

Braselton couple makes record donation to NGHS for hospice house

The Northeast Georgia Health System has received the largest gift in the organization’s history, with Braselton couple Charles and Diane Stephens pledging $5 million to support the construction of the system’s first freestanding hospice house. Chris Bray, president and chief development officer for the NGHS Foundation, described the gift as...
BRASELTON, GA
WSLS

United Way of Central VA surpasses donation record for annual food drive

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The United Way of Central Virginia recently broke a record for its annual food drive. The nonprofit raised 14,000 pounds of donated food, surpassing their 2019 record of 10,000 pounds. Proceeds go to food banks across Central Virginia, where leaders say one-in-six people are without reliable access...
VIRGINIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Erie News Now Food Drive Brings in Record Donations

Members of our community have once again stepped up to help out those who are less fortunate. Erie News Now would like to thank everyone who helped make our 21st Annual Erie News Now Food Drive a huge success. For more than 12 hours, volunteers spent Wednesday, at 13 drop...
ERIE, PA
basinnow.com

Hotel Vernal Haunt Donates Record Breaking Amounts To Local Charities

All who were part of the 2021 Hotel Vernal Haunt were invited to a celebration dinner last night where the record breaking amounts donated to this year’s charities were announced. The following statistics help illustrate this year’s event: The fear haunt hosted 6,618 guests over 10 nights which is the highest number ever! The escape rooms had 1,060 players and the un-haunt hosted over 400 visitors. The ghost hunting tours held 12 sessions with 50 total participants. The charity event had 98 sponsors this year and over 300 volunteers that gave a combined 8,500 volunteer hours. All this resulted in being able to give a record breaking $68,000 dollars in donations to this year’s selected charities. Oversized checks were presented last night to the charities in the amounts of $29,000 dollars to Brody’s Fund, $22,000 dollars to Thompson House of Hope, $14,000 dollars to Addicts II Athletes, and $3,000 dollars to Uintah Search and Rescue.
VERNAL, UT
VISTA.Today

Wall Street Journal: Catholic Nonprofit Based in Malvern Says Mass Shouldn’t Be Experienced Like Netflix

The Catholic Leadership Institute, among other religious institutions, is stressing the importance of in-person mass attendance. Churches have changed significantly during the pandemic, leaving many Christian leaders from Chester County and across the country wrestling with how to bring people back into the pews. The Catholic Leadership Institute, a Malvern-based nonprofit, has a particularly strong reaction to the trend in virtual attendance, writes Janet Adamy for The Wall Street Journal.
MALVERN, PA
informnny.com

LEAD Council hosting holiday donation challenge for families in need

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Christmas is right around the corner and the Northern New York Community Foundation LEAD Council is making sure all families in the North Country are able to celebrate the holiday. LEAD Council member Jonathan Cole spoke about the organization’s philanthropy challenge that will help families...
CHARITIES
westernmassnews.com

Hyundai donates $10,000 to Food Bank of Western Mass.

HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Just one week before Thanksgiving, Hyundai Motors of America donated $10,000 to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Gary Rome Hyundai joined Country Hyundai and Balise Hyundai to honor National Homeless and Hunger Awareness Week. Today attendee's hope this donation can help families facing food insecurities...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Camera

Mass amount of donations pours in for 13th annual Turkey Turnout in Longmont to provide food, clothing and bicycles

Kimberly Braun knows just how crucial it is for someone experiencing homelessness to have access to warm winter clothes. Braun is the executive director of Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement, a Longmont nonprofit group that provides a year-round overnight shelter and support to people facing homelessness. As temperatures plummet, having the right clothing can save someone’s life, she said.
LONGMONT, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy