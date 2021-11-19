Sunday Journal – Pan-Mass Challenge Record Donation with Founder Billy Starr

All who were part of the 2021 Hotel Vernal Haunt were invited to a celebration dinner last night where the record breaking amounts donated to this year’s charities were announced. The following statistics help illustrate this year’s event: The fear haunt hosted 6,618 guests over 10 nights which is the highest number ever! The escape rooms had 1,060 players and the un-haunt hosted over 400 visitors. The ghost hunting tours held 12 sessions with 50 total participants. The charity event had 98 sponsors this year and over 300 volunteers that gave a combined 8,500 volunteer hours. All this resulted in being able to give a record breaking $68,000 dollars in donations to this year’s selected charities. Oversized checks were presented last night to the charities in the amounts of $29,000 dollars to Brody’s Fund, $22,000 dollars to Thompson House of Hope, $14,000 dollars to Addicts II Athletes, and $3,000 dollars to Uintah Search and Rescue.

VERNAL, UT ・ 9 DAYS AGO