U.S. Politics

WTO gives mixed ruling on U.S. tariffs on Spanish olives

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – The World Trade Organization gave a mixed ruling on Friday in a case involving U.S. tariffs on Spanish olives, finding the United States had correctly determined they were being dumped on the U.S. market but not that they benefited from subsidies. The administration of U.S. President...

