Kidspace Children’s Museum presents its first Winter Frolic

Families eager to create happy holiday memories will delight in the festive fun when Jolly Days Winter Wonderland opens November 20 through January 2, 2022. Visitors will make it snow in a giant snow globe, meet an extraordinary array of characters from Scrooge to Ms. Claus, “ice skate’ in socks, explore an “ice castle” and of course, share their wish list with Jolly Old St. Nicolas. Santa will be in his sleigh from November 26 – December 24 for family photos. Due to COVID-19 protocol, children will not sit on Santa’s lap but they will talk with him and pose for pictures in front of his sleigh. For more Jolly Days information, click here.
