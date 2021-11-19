Kidspace Children’s Museum presents its first Winter Frolic

The New Children’s Museum raised a quarter of a million dollars and turned guests into colorful pieces of art at its annual gala on November 6. Many of the event’s 375 guests arrived wearing all white and allowed graffiti artists Crown One and Brisk of Writerz Blok and artist Risa Puno, whose installation In the Balance is on display in the museum’s park, to create one-of-a-kind designs on their clothing. Installations like Whammock! and The Wonder Sound that are usually off-limits to adults were open during the event for adult guests to enjoy. Proceeds from the gala will go toward the museum’s access programs that enable kids and families to visit at little or no cost.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO