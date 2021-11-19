ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon Health Department to distribute free COVID tests at drive-thru event

By Independent staff report
 7 days ago
MASSILLON – The Massillon Health Department will conduct a drive-thru COVID-19 test kit distribution from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday at 111 Tremont Ave. SW while supplies last.

Participants will enter the parking lot from First Street SW and remain in the vehicle.

No walk-up participants will be accepted. Those without transportation should call the health agency to arrange a time to pick up test kits.

A limit of two tests will be provided per vehicle. Once supplies are exhausted, a Nixle alert will be sent via text. To receive the alerts, text MASSILLON to 888777.

Tests will not be administered on site. The test is administered from home in conjunction with a telehealth professional. Internet service is required for the test. Instructions are on and in the test kit. Test kits should not be opened until instructed to by the online professional assisting with the test.

Health Department staff cannot assist, including administering the test, providing internet access or interpreting the results.

The health agency distributed 242 test kits during a drive-thru event in late October. Officials anticipate giving out more than the first event.

"We are holding this drive-thru event to get test kits out to people who may want to test themselves for COVID-19 before attending Thanksgiving celebrations, or there may be people who want to test after Thanksgiving and before returning to work or school," said Bethany Perkowski, Health Department public information officer and environmental health director.

For more information, call 330-830-1710.

