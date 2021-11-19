ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

AAPI Artists Flip a Prejudiced Question to Celebrate Where They're 'Really From'

By Samantha Nelson
AdWeek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI reported that anti-Asian hate crimes rose 73%...

www.adweek.com

94.3 WCYY

See Where These Celebrities Went to School in Maine

Who wouldn't want to do distant learning with these celebs?. What fun it must be for their classmates to see their buddy on tv, or in the movies, news, or even read their book. See where your favorites attended high school in Maine. Did you attend the same high school as any of these celebs?
boulderjewishnews.org

Column: What Are We Really Celebrating on Chanukah?

Chanukah is a holiday when Jews celebrate their victory over the Seleucid Empire, which attempted to entrench the Hellenistic culture and belief system among the Jews in the land of Israel. This is the narrative we all know. But is this what really happened? For the most part, it was actually Jews against Jews. In truth, we celebrate the victory of a civil war between the Hasmonean family and their adherents against Hellenistic Jews. The Seleucids, who practiced and promoted the Greek culture of Hellenism, joined the war only toward its end.
FESTIVAL
Mountain Democrat

PAA celebrates many talented artists

When the Placerville Arts Association members issued a call to artists for the 55th National Mother Lode Art Exhibition in August, they didn’t expect the raging Caldor Fire to displace many in the El Dorado County artist community shortly after. Art works trickled in. Members watched and grieved for all...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CNN

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

AOC offers to send Thanksgiving video to Maga ‘uncles’ proving she’s not a ‘lizard person’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has offered to send personalised videos to her fans to show their conservative relatives at Thanksgiving that she is not a "lizard person".In an Instagram Story video posted late on Tuesday night, the Democratic congresswoman suggested she could take the edge off "contentious" family gatherings with a humorous video to prove her human credentials.Despite her joking tone and warning that this was "a bad idea", an accompanying poll came out 94 per cent in favour of her actually doing it, with only 6 per cent voting against."Okay so, I had a bad idea," Ms Ocasio-Cortez told followers....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
InspireMore

‘How come I’m this color and you’re brown?’ I’d always respond, ‘This is how God made us.’ Black or white, it didn’t matter. I was her mama.’: Selfless woman adopts 4 children from foster care

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My foster journey started when I was 28. My best friend from high school had fallen on hard times and I was asked by her to take care of her two sons who were 6 and 10 at the time. We will call them Shadow and Sidekick. They came to live with me, and just like that, I became a full-time parent. I was the fun-loving God Mom with whom these two boys spent almost every weekend. Our family dynamic suddenly changed and now I became their full-time mother figure. After about 3 months, I became terrified they would be sent to foster care, so my partner and I looked into what I needed to do to become an official foster parent for these two boys that I loved so much.
SOCIETY
Shine My Crown

BLM Co-Founder on Kyle Rittenhouse’s Claims He Supports the Movement: ‘We See Him on Social Media Throwing Up White Supremacist Signs’

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted last week on charges that he murdered two white men and wounded another at the Kenosha, Wisconsin protests last summer. Since his acquittal, Rittenhouse has already visited former President Donald Trump, who gave him a glowing review, Fox News and several other right-wing outlets and figureheads.
KENOSHA, WI
buzzfeednews.com

Kanye West Admitted He “Embarrassed” Kim Kardashian When He Publicly Revealed They’d Considered Aborting Their Daughter North And Said That Supporting Trump Was “Hard” For Their Marriage

Kanye West is continuing to reflect on his split from Kim Kardashian — and on his role in the demise of their marriage. In recent weeks, Kanye has been increasingly vocal about his failed relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

‘Maybe You’ll Need To Report A Relative To The FBI!’ An Atlantic Writer’s Advice For Dealing With Conservative Family On Thanksgiving

A Wednesday article in The Atlantic urged readers to use Thanksgiving as an opportunity to “deprogram” their conservative relatives. “Maybe you’ll plant the seed, sow just a little doubt about whatever Tucker Carlson is saying now,” Molly Jong-Fast wrote. “Or maybe you’ll need to report a relative to the FBI!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

