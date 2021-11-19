AAPI Artists Flip a Prejudiced Question to Celebrate Where They're 'Really From'

Chanukah is a holiday when Jews celebrate their victory over the Seleucid Empire, which attempted to entrench the Hellenistic culture and belief system among the Jews in the land of Israel. This is the narrative we all know. But is this what really happened? For the most part, it was actually Jews against Jews. In truth, we celebrate the victory of a civil war between the Hasmonean family and their adherents against Hellenistic Jews. The Seleucids, who practiced and promoted the Greek culture of Hellenism, joined the war only toward its end.
