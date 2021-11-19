Henderson County senior Jordan Troutman signs to play volleyball at Southern Indiana

HENDERSON, Ky. -- Building on previous relationships, Henderson County senior Jordan Troutman will continue her volleyball career with the University of Southern Indiana.

Troutman, who was the Second Region Volleyball Coaches Association’s player of the year this season, will reconnect with USI assistant Brian Bustuba, who is one of the coaches for Troutman’s club team, Evansville United.

“I know him really well and I’ve played for him. And I absolutely love playing for him and being coached by him. I thought four more years with him would be good,” Troutman said.

Troutman led Henderson County to a 30-10 record this season, a Second Region championship and an appearance in the KHSAA state tournament where the Lady Colonels lost to nationally-ranked Sacred Heart.

A five-year starter at setter, the Lady Colonels won four region titles during Troutman’s varsity career. This season she led the team with 798 assists, was second in blocks with 79 and second in service aces with 72.

Troutman committed to USI in June. “I toured the school and absolutely loved it. I met the team and the coaches,” she said. “ I couldn’t pinpoint one thing that I didn’t like about the school. When my first visit happened, I thought, ‘This is where I want to be.’”

Troutman plans to major in early childhood education.