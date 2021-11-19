Local News Briefs: Christmas parade is Dec. 3 in New Lexington

Christmas parade in New Lexington

NEW LEXINGTON — The Perry County Community Club will hold the annual New Lexington Christmas parade at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. The theme is Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree.

Lineup starts at 5:30 p.m. at Jim Rockwell Football Stadium. There will be $250 case prizes for best use of theme, best in show and most original. Registration is due by Dec. 1.

For more information, call Chris Morgan at 740-215-6604, Jodi Dotson at 740-297-1416 or Julie Burley at 740-605-6520.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and Perry County Calvary Arts Center will also be partnering for a food and entertainment event at the church. Food will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and include sandwiches and soup.

Music will be from 7 to 8 p.m. and feature Cici Strohl on mandolin, Elliot Boley on ukele, Bob Heinlein on the autoharp, Roger Dusenberry on piano and Kim Lutz on flute. Donations will benefit the church's free lunch program.

Lane closures for I-70

ZANESVILLE — The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for Interstate 70 for vertical extension repairs.

An eastbound lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 near Norwich and one lane in each direction from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. just east of Airport Road. Lanes will be closed in each direction from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23 just east of Airport Road again.

Holiday events at MU

NEW CONCORD — Three holiday events will be held at Muskingum University.

A faculty piano recital with Harsha Abeyarante, associate professor of a music, will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Brown Chapel on campus. The program will include works from Mozart, Beethoven, Debussy, Liszt and Chopin.

A Celebration of Light will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at the fountain in front of the university library. It will include prayers, poetry, scriptures, carols and songs on the theme of light by students and faculty.

The annual Christmas Festival Concert will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 featuring the university's concert choir, chamber singers and student chamber ensembles. Works will include Holst, Britten, Rimsky-Korsakov and holiday favorites. The concert will also be available via live streaming.

More information on all activities can be found at muskingum.edu/events.

Santa House in downtown

ZANESVILLE — A Santa House will be in front of Secrest Audistorium, 334 Shinnick St.

Times with Santa are 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17 and 23; 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 20; and 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18.

For more information, contact the Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 740-455-8282 or go to visitzanesville.com.

Law Library having meeting

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum County Law Library resource board will meet in regular session at noon Dec. 10 at the law library, 22 N. Fifth St.

Holmes sponsors bills

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Adam Holmes (Republican-Nashport) introduced three bills over the past two weeks in the legislature relating to the future of airspace in Ohio.

House Bills 485 and 486 will lay the regulatory groundwork for future use of Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), or drones, in the state. House Bill 490 will protect Ohio’s navigable airspace by updating the permitting process for tall structures and strengthening the Ohio Department of Transportation's role in the approval of such projects.