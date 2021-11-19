ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lexington, OH

Local News Briefs: Christmas parade is Dec. 3 in New Lexington

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8v8Q_0d1wqAVY00

Christmas parade in New Lexington

NEW LEXINGTON — The Perry County Community Club will hold the annual New Lexington Christmas parade at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. The theme is Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree.

Lineup starts at 5:30 p.m. at Jim Rockwell Football Stadium. There will be $250 case prizes for best use of theme, best in show and most original. Registration is due by Dec. 1.

For more information, call Chris Morgan at 740-215-6604, Jodi Dotson at 740-297-1416 or Julie Burley at 740-605-6520.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and Perry County Calvary Arts Center will also be partnering for a food and entertainment event at the church. Food will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and include sandwiches and soup.

Music will be from 7 to 8 p.m. and feature Cici Strohl on mandolin, Elliot Boley on ukele, Bob Heinlein on the autoharp, Roger Dusenberry on piano and Kim Lutz on flute. Donations will benefit the church's free lunch program.

Lane closures for I-70

ZANESVILLE — The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for Interstate 70 for vertical extension repairs.

An eastbound lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 near Norwich and one lane in each direction from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. just east of Airport Road. Lanes will be closed in each direction from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23 just east of Airport Road again.

Holiday events at MU

NEW CONCORD — Three holiday events will be held at Muskingum University.

A faculty piano recital with Harsha Abeyarante, associate professor of a music, will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Brown Chapel on campus. The program will include works from Mozart, Beethoven, Debussy, Liszt and Chopin.

A Celebration of Light will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at the fountain in front of the university library. It will include prayers, poetry, scriptures, carols and songs on the theme of light by students and faculty.

The annual Christmas Festival Concert will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 featuring the university's concert choir, chamber singers and student chamber ensembles. Works will include Holst, Britten, Rimsky-Korsakov and holiday favorites. The concert will also be available via live streaming.

More information on all activities can be found at muskingum.edu/events.

Santa House in downtown

ZANESVILLE — A Santa House will be in front of Secrest Audistorium, 334 Shinnick St.

Times with Santa are 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17 and 23; 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 20; and 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18.

For more information, contact the Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 740-455-8282 or go to visitzanesville.com.

Law Library having meeting

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum County Law Library resource board will meet in regular session at noon Dec. 10 at the law library, 22 N. Fifth St.

Holmes sponsors bills

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Adam Holmes (Republican-Nashport) introduced three bills over the past two weeks in the legislature relating to the future of airspace in Ohio.

House Bills 485 and 486 will lay the regulatory groundwork for future use of Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), or drones, in the state. House Bill 490 will protect Ohio’s navigable airspace by updating the permitting process for tall structures and strengthening the Ohio Department of Transportation's role in the approval of such projects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

What we know about the Omicron variant

(CNN) — A new and potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa has prompted a fresh round of travel restrictions across the world and raised concern about what may be next in the pandemic. The World Health Organization Friday designated the strain, now named Omicron, as a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. imposes travel ban from eight African countries over Omicron variant

NANTUCKET, Mass./WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The United States will bar entry to most travelers from eight southern African countries starting on Monday, after a potentially more-contagious new coronavirus variant was identified in South Africa, President Joe Biden said on Friday. The new variant, dubbed Omicron, poses a new challenge...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Zanesville, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lexington, OH
New Lexington, OH
Government
City
New Lexington, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
The Associated Press

Black Friday is back but it’s not what it used to be

NEW YORK (AP) — On this year’s Black Friday, things almost seem normal. Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not the floods of people that used to fight over the latest toys and electronics — online shopping is much too common for that now, and discounts are both more subdued and spread out over the weeks leading up to Christmas, on both websites and in stores.
RETAIL
CNN

Stephen Sondheim, master of musical theater, dead at 91

(CNN) — Stephen Sondheim, the renowned composer of "Into the Woods," "Sweeney Todd," "Gypsy," "Sunday in the Park with George" and other essential works of musical theater, died early Friday morning, according to Aaron Meier at DKC O&M, the producers of Sondheim's current production "Company." He was 91. Sondheim died...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Associated Press

Ukraine leader alleges Russia-backed coup planned next week

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday claimed that his country’s intelligence service has uncovered plans for a Russia-backed coup d’etat in the country set for next week that allegedly involves one of Ukraine’s richest oligarchs. Both the oligarch and the Russian government rejected the allegations. At...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Holmes
CBS News

At least 52 dead in Russian mine collapse, officials say

A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine Thursday left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 820 feet underground, Russian officials said. Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and carbon monoxide gas from the fire. Another 239 people were rescued.
ACCIDENTS
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

22
Followers
28
Post
612
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy