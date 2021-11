Last week's COVID-19 positive patients at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare were the highest since last December. This week those numbers a coming down a bit. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week. He says they have 112 COVID positive patients within CentraCare and 90 at St. Cloud Hospital. Those numbers are down from 120 within CentraCare and 100 at St. Cloud Hospital last week. Dr. Morris says they are down from 27 to 22 in the ICU/Critical Care Unit. 20 of those are at St. Cloud Hospital with two in Willmar's Rice Memorial Hospital.

