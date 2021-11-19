ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed's Clarida: global central banks should not coordinate policy

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Central banks in different countries can usefully share analysis and may adopt similar policies in response to common global shocks, but explicit coordination would likely do more harm than good, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Friday.

“Adopting formal global monetary policy cooperation could plausibly erode central bank credibility and public support for central bank independence,” he said in remarks prepared for delivery to the 2021 Asia Economic Policy Conference.

Clarida did not use his speech to directly address the key question of the day - whether the Fed should respond to high inflation by raising interest rates faster than it has suggested it will, and as Fed Governor Christopher Waller urged it do in a separate event today. (Reporting by Ann Saphir)

The Guardian

‘Wake up’: markets warn central banks to get a grip on inflation

Financial markets fear the world’s leading central banks are risking “economic disaster” by misjudging the threat of rising inflation and not turning off the stimulus taps that have flooded the global economy with money. From the Federal Reserve to the European Central Bank, policymakers are grappling with a surge in...
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Fed Risks Running Behind the Curve on Interest Rates, Says Former New Zealand Central Bank Governor

The U.S. Federal Reserve runs the risk of running behind the curve on interest rates, Donald Brash, a former governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, told CNBC on Friday. Brash, who was governor of New Zealand's central bank between 1988 and 2002, said the Fed is not only holding off on hiking rates, they are also still pumping money into the economy and that looks set to continue well into next year.
BUSINESS
WTAJ

US GDP slowed sharply in Q3 but big rebound expected in Q4

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy slowed to a modest annual rate of 2.1% in the July-September quarter according to the government’s second read of the data, slightly better than its first estimate. But economists are predicting a solid rebound in the current quarter as long as rising inflation and a recent uptick in COVID […]
BUSINESS
Fortune

How to invest when inflation is high

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The annualized inflation rate in the United States just clocked in at its highest level in more than 30 years. At 6.2%, that's the highest run rate since November 1990. Predicting the inflation rate is...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Fed 'Absolutely' Has to Speed Up Inflation Fight: Wharton's Siegel

The Fed is "very much behind the curve' on inflation, Jeremy Siegel, prominent finance professor at the Wharton School, says. The Federal Reserve must speed up its fight against inflation, says Jeremy Siegel, renowned finance professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. The Fed now plans to finish tapering...
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

Fed Governor Christopher Waller: Stablecoin issuance shouldn’t be delegated to banks

Stablecoins have become too big to ignore and every other regulator is voicing their views on the newest phenomenon in the digital currency industry. The latest is Christopher Waller, a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board of Governors. At a recent event, he criticized a working group led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for proposing that banks should take up stablecoin issuance. He also voiced his support for stablecoins, but noted that they require better regulation to protect the U.S. financial system.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Bank of Israel's statement after monetary policy meeting

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% on Monday. Following are the main points of the bank's post-meeting statement. * Israel is continuing to enjoy an expansion of economic activity despite still coping with the COVID-19 virus. However, there is still some uncertainty regarding economic activity in the medium term, particularly regarding the state of the labor market, and in view of the risk of further morbidity cycles in Israel and abroad.
BUSINESS
