Chicago Police Hosting ‘Gun Turn In’ Event In Effort To Make Communities Safer

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning businesses of retail thefts in the Near North and Gold Coast neighborhoods. In each incident, multiple offenders would enter the businesses and grab purses on a display table and flee the store in a waiting vehicle, according to authorities. Incident times and locations: 800 block of North Michigan Ave., Friday, October 22, 2021, during the afternoon hours. 900 block of North Rush St., Friday, October 29, 2021, in the early morning hours. 600 block of North Michigan Ave., Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in the afternoon hours. 700 block of North Michigan Ave., Saturday, November 13, 2021, in the evening hours. 700 block of North Michigan Ave., Friday, November 19, 2021, in the evening hours. About the The offenders are described as 3-10 African American men, 5’09”-5’11”, 135lbs., 14-18 years of age, and wearing dark clothing. Police remind victims that if they have video surveillance to save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives and to not touch anything and contact the police immediately. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO