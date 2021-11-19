Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains announces global digital event

It's the right time for feel-good music. So, it's the right time for Turnstile. The hardcore stars' mission statement is to "make music that feels good," and with their latest album, Glow On, they succeeded in spades. It's the right time for Jerry Cantrell's Brighten, which sees the Alice in Chains icon — whose catalog couldn't be much darker — focused more on the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel. It's the right time for Converge's "Bloodmoon" lineup, featuring Chelsea Wolfe, Cave In's Stephen Brodsky and more, to offer up their long-awaited debut album, a testament to the power of creative collaboration in our age of isolation. And it's the right time to pay tribute to Death mastermind Chuck Schuldiner, who died 20 years ago this December and is remembered for his fighting spirit and enduring music. All four are celebrated across the collectible covers of our feel-good new Winter 2021 issue.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO