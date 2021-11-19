ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains announces global digital event

By Mark Zapata
metalinsider.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlice in Chains co-founder and guitarist Jerry Cantrell announces “An Evening With Jerry Cantrell” presented by Moment House.”An Evening With Jerry Cantrell” was recorded live in Los Angeles...

metalinsider.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hennemusic.com

Jerry Cantrell to host Brighten acoustic performance at Grammy Museum

Alice In Chains guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell will celebrate the release of his new solo album, "Brighten", with an intimate question-and-answer session, storytelling and acoustic performance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, November 18. “Join me and the musicians behind Brighten for a special evening at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Revolver

Converge, Jerry Cantrell, Turnstile and Death Appear on Covers of New Issue

It's the right time for feel-good music. So, it's the right time for Turnstile. The hardcore stars' mission statement is to "make music that feels good," and with their latest album, Glow On, they succeeded in spades. It's the right time for Jerry Cantrell's Brighten, which sees the Alice in Chains icon — whose catalog couldn't be much darker — focused more on the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel. It's the right time for Converge's "Bloodmoon" lineup, featuring Chelsea Wolfe, Cave In's Stephen Brodsky and more, to offer up their long-awaited debut album, a testament to the power of creative collaboration in our age of isolation. And it's the right time to pay tribute to Death mastermind Chuck Schuldiner, who died 20 years ago this December and is remembered for his fighting spirit and enduring music. All four are celebrated across the collectible covers of our feel-good new Winter 2021 issue.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Jerry Cantrell Talks New Solo Album, Opening for Great White

“Demoing and collecting ideas is like money in the bank,” Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell says of the songs from his new solo album, Brighten, released on Oct. 29. “There’s all sorts of great ideas that never get used or don’t get attended to, or they don’t fit the time or the record you’re working on. And the cool thing is they’re always there.”
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Jerry Cantrell - Brighten (Album Review)

Whether it’s with Alice In Chains, or as a solo artist, Jerry Cantrell’s music always resides in the vast grey realm located between rigid notions of black and white. Exploring internal and external battles with unflinching candour, he’s a songwriter who understands that we’re complex souls driven by conflicting elements. A cinematic, stylistically surprising and ultimately uplifting trip through that dramatic landscape, ‘Brighten’ is a feast for the senses.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Seattle Times

Jerry Cantrell’s first solo album in nearly 20 years was worth the wait

Jerry Cantrell has nothing left to prove. It’s been three decades since the Alice in Chains singer/guitarist summited the music world with his hard-rocking brethren, who satiated their die-hard following with 2018’s return-to-roots “Rainier Fog” album, earning a Grammy nomination along the way. Instead of taking time off once touring wrapped, Cantrell embarked on making his first solo album in nearly 20 years, the superb “Brighten,” released last month to positive reviews.
SEATTLE, WA
Guitar World Magazine

Jerry Cantrell: “I’m a guitar player who loves kickass riffs. I grew up on them, so I knew to write something, you’d need the riff...”

The Alice In Chains guitarist is a master of the art who believes a great song requires only three key elements: “The riff. The melody. And something to say”. Jerry Cantrell has a way with chords. The Alice In Chains guitarist can take even the simplest of ideas and supercharge them with an emotional pull that sucks the listener right into the deep end of whatever mood he’s trying to convey.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Hollowed Records sign exclusive distribution deal with Kontrolla Music Group

Tampa-based Hollowed Records has signed an exclusive worldwide distribution deal with Kontrolla Music Group. The label, known for talented underground rock and metal acts, partners with the Los Angeles-based distribution company as Hollowed Records features the following upcoming releases And Hell Followed With – The Well (12/3) and Coldharbour’s Soul Tempest (12/10).
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Powerwolf announce streaming event for December

German power metallers Powerwolf have announced a streaming stint being called ‘The Monumental Mass: A Cinematic Metal Event’ for Friday, December 17th, 2021 at 07:00 pm CET / 01:00 pm EST. Regarding the gig, the band say:. “Wolves, we are stoked to finally announce something very special that we have...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Cantrell
Person
Jeff Garlin
treblezine.com

Alice Glass announces debut album, PREY//IV

Alice Glass has announced her debut album. On January 28, she’ll release PREY//IV via Eating Glass Records. The album features her previously released single “Suffer and Swallow,” and today she’s released another new single, “Baby Teeth.” Hear it below. Glass says in a press release, “I like to make songs...
MUSIC
Morganton News Herald

Upcoming ‘Showcase of Stars’ events announced

LENOIR — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center has announced several upcoming “Showcase of Stars” events. The events feature returning favorites, as well as some new faces, for a variety of entertainment options. Following is a schedule of upcoming events:. ‘Christmas in Killarney’ Thursday, Dec. 16,...
LENOIR, NC
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chains Co#Moment House#European
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Sir Paul McCartney Finally Regained Rights to Most Beatles Songs

The ownership history of the Beatles song catalog is confusing and includes stakeholders like Sir Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, and Yoko Ono. Who owns the rights to the Beatles songs now?. Article continues below advertisement. McCartney regained rights to most Beatles songs in 2017. In 2017, McCartney got back the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Guitars Played by U2’s the Edge, David Gilmour, Amy Winehouse Sell Big at Auction

Guitars owned by U2’s the Edge, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley and Eric Clapton were among the highest-bid items at a rock-themed auction that raked in over $5 million this weekend. Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock N’ Roll event also featured David Gilmour’s stage-used guitar from Pink Floyd’s Momentarily Lapse of Reason era ($200,000, doubling its pre-auction estimate) and Amy Winehouse’s Fender Stratocaster, which the late singer played onstage in and in the “Take the Box” music video; that guitar sold for $153,000. Despite the controversy surrounding Clapton’s stance on vaccination mandates and Covid lockdowns, people still really like the song...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
ROCK MUSIC
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Lisa Brown Dead at 67

The daytime community is mourning the loss of one of its own as actress Lisa Brown has died at the age of 67 on Nov. 24 following a brief illness. Brown made her daytime debut playing Nola Reardon Chamberlin on CBS soap GUIDING LIGHT in 1980 and formed one of the show’s most popular supercouples with Michael Tylo, who played Quint. After exiting GL, the actress moved over to sister soap AS THE WORLD TURNS in the newly-created role of Iva Snyder, which she played from 1985-94. She then went back to GL from 1995-98, and also continued making occasional appearances as Iva on ATWT in the years following that.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Hey Jude” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

The Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership is one of the most successful music collaborations in the industry, if not the most successful. Certainly well known and internationally acclaimed, John Lennon and Paul McCartney are jointly accredited for creating the majority of the Beatles’ beloved discography with about 180 published songs under their names. One song to emerge from the prolific Lennon-McCartney alliance is the hit single, “Hey Jude.”
MUSIC
rockcellarmagazine.com

Rare Aerosmith: Hear “Movin’ Out,” from ‘1971: The Road Starts Hear,’ Out 11/26 for Record Store Day Black Friday

“Movin’ Out” is the name of a raw, newly unearthed recording from Aerosmith dating back to 1971. The rehearsal recording is a preview of 1971: The Road Starts Hear, a new compilation of unheard early-era material from the legendary rockers that will be made available on Nov. 26 as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy