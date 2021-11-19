Back on Track – Calhoun County Basketball

November 19, 2021

East Alabama Sports Today

Jacksonville beats 7A Gadsden City without one of its top players, Munford holds off Weaver in OT, JCA gets its first victory



THURSDAY’S BOYS GAMES

Jacksonville 86, Gadsden City 67

Jacksonville Christian 74, ASD 47

Munford 62, Weaver 61 (OT)

Oxford 69, Plainview 59

Sardis 70, Glencoe 35



GADSDEN – Jacksonville got back on the winning track Thursday night, beating a Class 7A opponent on the road despite missing one of its best players.



Guard John Broom was a last-minute scratch for the Golden Eagles after falling ill during the day, but his teammates more than made up the difference in an 86-67 rout of Gadsden City.



“To be honest with you, we just handled their pressure,” Jacksonville coach Shane Morrow said. “We knew that was going to have to happen. The twins came in and played really, really well for us and we brought up a ninth-grader, Devin Barksdale, and he handled the ball really well.



“Just overall we handled their pressure, which is what you’ve got to do when you play somebody like Coach (Reginald) Huff’s team. If you can handle it, you’ve got a chance. We weathered the storm there early on and handled a couple of their runs.” [** read more ]

Munford 62, Weaver 61 (OT)

MUNFORD – Connor Morgan scored eight of his team-high 21 points in overtime, including two of his five 3-pointers, to lift the Lions to their second victory of the season.



Morgan was one of three double-figure scorers for Munford. Jaquan Anderson had 18 points and Lathan Stephens hit four 3s and had 16.



The Lions (2-0) led the whole game until Weaver tied it at 50 with a little more than a minute to play. The Bearcats (1-2) had a chance to win it with six seconds left, but Munford disrupted the play out of a time out and denied them a good shot.[** read more ]





Jacksonville Christian 74, ASD 47

TALLADEGA – Ethan Fair led four scorers in double figures with 29 points and collected seven steals to lift the Thunder to their first win of the season.

Tyler Doggrell had 12 points and five assists, while Cam Moses and Brodie Clay scored 11 points each for the Thunder (1-1). Braxton Brown grabbed a team-high five rebounds and dished three assists. [** read more ]

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.