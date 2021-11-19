ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Defense lawyer in Arbery slaying known for pushing limits

By Novartis
KHON2
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — When a defense attorney in the trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery called for Black pastors to be barred from the courtroom, shock and outrage rippled across the country. But for people familiar with his courtroom style, it came as no...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 9

Evan
7d ago

He has no one to blame for all the black pastors showing up at the courthouse but himself for his racial comments that even the judge said he found reprehensible and even told the lawyer that he is the direct cause of them being there.

Reply
3
Mark Allen
7d ago

just one more rascist defending 3 more rascists.Their fear of punishment is honey to the American people

Reply
6
Related
uticaphoenix.net

Georgia man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery tells jury he

{ // query dom only after user click if (!vdContainer) { vdContainer = document.getElementById(‘videoDetailsContainer’); vdShow = document.getElementById(‘vdt_show’), vdHide = document.getElementById(‘vdt_hide’); } vdContainer.hidden = !(vdContainer.hidden); // show/hide elements if (vdContainer.hidden) { vdShow.hidden = false; vdHide.hidden = true; } else { if (!flagCaption) { flagCaption = true; fireCaptionAnalytics() } vdShow.hidden = true; vdHide.hidden = false; } }); function fireCaptionAnalytics () { let analytics = document.getElementById(“pageAnalytics”); try { if (analytics) { analytics.fireEvent(`${ga_data.route.basePageType}|${section}|${subsection}|streamline|expandCaption`); } else { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(‘page analytics tag not found’); } } catch (e) { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(e); } } }()); ]]>
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Police officer tells court it wasn’t ‘safe’ to give medical aid to Ahmaud Arbery as he lay dying

The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
First Coast News

'I watched her nodding off' | Attorney for accused Ahmaud Arbery killer tells judge juror falling asleep

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Bob Rubin, attorney for the man accused of shooting Ahmaud Arbery to death, told Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley he's concerned with juror No. 12. "Judge, I couldn't help but notice as I sit in this chair ... and I watched her before nodding off during the presentation of evidence, during my opening statements, and Mr. (William "Roddie") Bryan’s opening statement," Rubin told Walmsley on Wednesday before the court recessed for lunch. "I don’t know if she’s taking medication, but her eyes are closed, head is falling forward at times and then she struggles to lift her eyelids."
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Sharpton
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Travis McMichael weeps on the stand as he seeks to ‘give my side of the story’ in shooting

Travis McMichael has taken the stand in his murder trial saying he wants to “give my side of the story” of the shooting of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery.The 35-year-old white man was the first witness called by the defence when he testified on Wednesday afternoon. He said that it was a “life or death situation” when he shot the 25-year-old dead on 23 February 2020 in the Satilla Shores neighbourhood near Brunswick, Georgia.“I want to give my side of the story,” he told the court about his decision to take the stand.“I want to explain what happened and to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Lawyers#Shooting#Defense Attorney#Murder#Ap#The Brunswick News#The Associated Press#Superior Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Man accused in Ahmaud Arbery's killing changed his story, also checked body for gun after shooting, officers testify

Greg McMichael, the man who initiated the chase that ended in Ahmaud Arbery's death, quickly changed his story about why he suspected the 25-year-old Black man running in his neighborhood was a criminal, two police officers testified Tuesday. McMichael also had blood on his hand from checking to see if Arbery had weapon on him after the shooting, one of the officers said.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
citywatchla.com

Justice In America: Unfit Judges, Lying Thugs, Screamingly Racist Lawyers and Only So Many Black Pastors Please

Claiming self-defence for killing Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, little Kyle has proved a less-than-compelling witness: Blank and dumb as a rock, he's been caught in lies, scrunched up his face in some dreadful, no-tears, Brett-Kavanaugh-style crying, and offered senseless narratives - ie: He went there to offer medical aid, yet walked away when his victim called for help. Twitter: "My kid wanted to be a medic for Halloween but I couldn’t find him an AR-15 in time...I don't always kill people in self-defense, but when I do I drive to a state I don't live in with an AR-15 and wander the streets with said AR-15, because...self defense.” Trayvon should have been so lucky.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy