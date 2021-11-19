ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Reel Politics” Seeks To Soften The Divide On The Political Scene In Tampa Bay

By Maria Hernandez
 7 days ago
As we all know, to agree to disagree is a thing of the past, at least when it comes to politics. Agreeing to disagree doesn’t mean you have to give up your opinion. On the contrary, you simply recognize others’ right to hold a different opinion.

One local personality is trying to do just that, one show at a time.

Host of ‘Reel Politics’ Mike Moore, brings to the airwaves local politicians, journalists, and influencers to have an open conversation to discuss issues and topics that affect our communities.

“I started the show to give the listeners an opportunity to get to know the individuals that influence this great country of ours and to discuss the issues that Americans are talking about,” said Moore.

Moore’s guests range from politicians, journalists, and even social media influencers.

“We may not always agree, but there is a lot more that unites us than divides us,” said Moore, “Maybe we can find some common ground on the issues. If not, at least we tried.”

Reel Politics with Mike Moore can be listened to live on Saturday mornings at 7 am by clicking here.

Also, available in podcast format by visiting this link.

This Saturday, November 20, Mike Moore interviews The Free Publisher Brian Burns.

Last week’s show featuring Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera is embedded below.

