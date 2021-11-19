ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Users Mock NBC Op-Ed Claiming Wanting A Say In Kids’ Education Is Like Interfering With Surgery

By Opinion and Editorial
 7 days ago
Laurel Duggan

Twitter users criticized an NBC op-ed which argued that parents wanting a say in their children’s education is equivalent to parents interfering with a surgical operation simply because the patient is their child.

“Teaching, too, is a science. Unless they’re licensed and certified, parents aren’t qualified to make decisions about curricula,” Christina Wyman argued in the NBC article.

Wyman went on to argue that parental involvement in curriculum decisions hinders teachers’ ability to “teach students to think.”

A teacher herself, Wyman noted that she has a doctoral degree in curriculum, and 36 states require teachers to have a master’s degree to teach. Parents who aren’t “qualified to teach” should “keep their noses out of school curricula,” she wrote.

“No. It’s like expecting your surgeon to perform the surgery you actually need rather than their favorite surgery that nobody asked for and that would actually harm your body,” Adele Scalia tweeted.

“They really think they own your kids,” Corey DeAngelis, national research director of School Choice Now, posted.

“They hate you and they think you’re stupid,” Charles Fain Lehman, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute commented.

“I’d workshop this analogy a little bit,” wrote Alex Griswold.

“’Parents think they can control their kids’ education. It’s sort of like a medical patient thinking he has rights.’ … ‘Yes, that is a good analogy, actually.’” Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry, a fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, posted.

School districts nationwide have witnessed struggles between school leadership and parents over the teaching of racially divisive content and the availability of sexually explicit content in school libraries, and the FBI’s counterterrorism division is reportedly flagging parents as “threats” in relation to school board incidents.

Scary Larry
7d ago

As parents it’s our decisions what our children need to be taught. That’s why our grandkids are home schooled that way they get an education and not an indoctrination

42
Jud Herring
7d ago

Wrong!! The basics is all our children are sent to school for. Reading, writing, and arithmetic. Parents do have a say in how our children are educated. We don't send them to be indoctrinated into believing some political agenda.

40
Kim Bonewell
7d ago

Let's be realistic. For years parents didn't know what was going on in their children education. Since 2020 pandemic with parents who were home saw what was going on during zoom calls on their children education. Finally saw 👀 what was going on. Think about the biggest school districts in our country were home schooled for a year and a half. And the head of the Teachers Union said that the teachers needed to be first in line for their shots. Parents have decided to show up at school board meetings to have their say. From the head of the Teachers Union to the NSBA parents aren't going to tolerate CRT. Remember parents pay school boards salaries and vote for them. Watch what will happen across the country parents will vote to get rid of radical school board members. Parents have every right to support their children.

22
