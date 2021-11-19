Governor Abbott Appoints Huntsville Woman To Special Ed Funding Comission

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott announced on November 19 that he has appointed Stacey Neal (Mayfield) Combest of Huntsville to the Texas Commission on Special Education.

The commission studies, discusses, and addresses specific policy issues and develops recommendations to address issues related to special education funding.

Combest is an experienced mediator who has a son with severe intellectual or developmental disability (IDD).

She has experience in disability rights groups, including as the legislative director of the Denton State Supported Living Center Family Association, legislative committee member of Parents and Allies for Remarkable Texans, and the former President of Texans for State Supported Living Centers.

She has also previously served on the Long-Term Care Subcommittee reporting to the Committee for Children with Special Needs in the Texas legislature and continues to educate legislators about pro-disability legislation.

Combest will serve her term at the pleasure of the Governor.