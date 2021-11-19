FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ)

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19.

Data from the state health department shows 7,310 cases of the virus were found through the use of PCR tests. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 1,045 cases.

Antigen testing in Missouri found 5,112 new probable coronavirus cases. That's above the state's daily average of 346 cases for the testing method.

The additional daily case totals include probable cases that fall under new guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The state health department's daily case totals also include new data from reinfection cases.

State health department COVID-19 dashboard on Nov. 19.

Missouri's seven-day positivity rate increased Friday from 8.9% on Thursday to 9%.

The state health department removed four virus-related deaths from its COVID-19 database. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,423 people in Missouri have died from virus-related causes.

Hospitals across Missouri report 1,051 patients are being treated for COVID-19. Of those patients, 260 are in the ICU and 141 are on ventilators.

New data from the state health department shows 54,825 vaccinated Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19. That's 2% of the state's vaccinated population.

According to DHSS, 655 people vaccinated against the virus have died. That's .02% of Missouri's vaccinated population.

More than 3 million Missourians have finished the coronavirus vaccination process. That's 50.5% of the state's population.

