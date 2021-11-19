ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR to resume practice and qualifying in 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR will return both practice and qualifying to its weekend schedule for all three...

FanSided

NASCAR: There is another ‘major announcement’ set for Tuesday

Roush Fenway Racing are set to make another “major announcement” regarding the future of their NASCAR Cup Series team next week. When Roush Fenway Racing confirmed in mid-July that a “major announcement” was on the way the following week, every NASCAR fan had a pretty good — if not an exact — idea regarding what that “major announcement” was.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

racer.com

NASCAR reveals knock-out qualifying format

NASCAR announced Friday morning the return of practice and qualifying for the 2022 season, including a knockout-style qualifying format for all three series. For the past two seasons, most races were held without on-track activity leading up to race day because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bigger events such as the Daytona 500 and the championship race were among the eight Cup Series races that had practice and qualifying last year. A performance matrix was used for all three series to set the starting lineup when qualifying wasn’t held.
MOTORSPORTS
speedsport.com

NASCAR Penalizes Harmon, Suspends Bacarella

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR announced significant Xfinity Series penalties on Monday for a pair of isolated infractions. Owner/driver of the No. 74 Chevrolet Mike Harmon was assessed an L2 penalty for violating Section 5.1.a.c.d: Vehicle testing in the NASCAR Rule Book. He’ll incur a loss of 75 owner points and 75 driver championship points, to be applied in the 2022 season. NASCAR fined crew chief Ryan Bell $50,000 and suspended him from the next six championship points events, also to begin starting in 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
Milton Daily Standard

NASCAR ends season with new champions, new energy

AVONDALE, Ariz. — In the end, it was a win for NASCAR. Was it “The Best Season Ever,” as promised by broadcast partner Fox? No. But NASCAR should pop the champagne — everyone else did. Its newest Cup Series champion put together one of the best seasons in NASCAR history...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Practice & Qualifying Return With Knockout-Style Format in 2022

NASCAR today announced the return of practice and qualifying to its race weekends in 2022, with a dramatic knockout-style qualifying format setting the starting lineup for each NASCAR Cup Series race. The announcement comes after nearly two seasons with race weekends largely held without practice or qualifying – a procedure...
MOTORSPORTS
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Ken de la Bastide: NASCAR adopts knockout qualifying for 2022

It was good to learn, with NASCAR returning to qualifying next season, it decided not to reinvent the wheel. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR the past two years basically eliminated practice sessions and qualifying across all three of the national touring series. It never really made any...
MOTORSPORTS
