LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed Monday evening when she was hit by an SUV while walking across a highway near Adrian, police say. Rescue crews were called at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, to U.S. 223 near Treat Street in Madison Township for a reported crash involving an SUV and a pedestrian, according to the Michigan State Police.

