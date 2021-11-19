Mizzou hosts groundbreaking for new Stephens Indoor Facility
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)
The University of Missouri hosted the groundbreaking for the new Stephens Indoor Facility.
Watch the groundbreaking replay in the player below.
The following people spoke at the event:
- Mun Choi, University of Missouri System President & MU Chancellor
- Robin Wenneker, Board Of Curators
- Desiree Reed-Francois, Mizzou Director of Athletics
- Eliah Drinkwitz, Mizzou Football Head Coach
- Brad & Rachel Stephens, Project Donors
