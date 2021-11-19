ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Mizzou hosts groundbreaking for new Stephens Indoor Facility

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 7 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The University of Missouri hosted the groundbreaking for the new Stephens Indoor Facility.

The following people spoke at the event:

  • Mun Choi, University of Missouri System President & MU Chancellor
  • Robin Wenneker, Board Of Curators
  • Desiree Reed-Francois, Mizzou Director of Athletics
  • Eliah Drinkwitz, Mizzou Football Head Coach
  • Brad & Rachel Stephens, Project Donors

