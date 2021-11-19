Mizzou hosts groundbreaking for new Stephens Indoor Facility

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The University of Missouri hosted the groundbreaking for the new Stephens Indoor Facility.

Watch the groundbreaking replay in the player below.

The following people spoke at the event:

Mun Choi, University of Missouri System President & MU Chancellor

Robin Wenneker, Board Of Curators

Desiree Reed-Francois, Mizzou Director of Athletics

Eliah Drinkwitz, Mizzou Football Head Coach

Brad & Rachel Stephens, Project Donors

