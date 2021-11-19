ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last Openly Tolerated Form of Discrimination

By Reviewed by Devon Frye
psychologytoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgeism has ben called the "last openly tolerated form of discrimination." Ageism in the workplace is prevalent and harmful to millions of people. We can end ageism in the workplace if we choose to do so. I sometimes apply for jobs I have little interest in taking. I do...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 65

Lynn David Coffey
6d ago

Looking for a job after 50 yrs old not so easy. Employer won't hire for insurance reasons or pay scale equal to your experience.

Reply(1)
20
XSoCal
6d ago

In most countries that have dark skinned people, it's where you will really find racism. Not from whites but from themselves. In Mexico, the darker you are, the more you're looked down upon. Dark skin equals a low life laborer in their eyes.

Reply(2)
8
Marvin Brandstetter Jr
6d ago

don't forget medical discrimination. if you don't accept the vaccinations for covid-19 then you can lose your job or you can be denied access to places. that in itself is a form of discrimination.

Reply(1)
17
