The Last Openly Tolerated Form of Discrimination

By his own estimation, David Duvall was a “strong advocate of diversity and inclusion.” He sat on the executive committee that supervised DEI initiatives at Novant Health, the medical nonprofit where he worked. He hired a Black woman as Director of Marketing, subsequently promoting her to Vice President. He even met with the pastor of his church to promote equality within that space. Such were the details of a lawsuit he filed against Novant Health, after being fired on July 30, 2018, on the cusp of his fifth-year anniversary at the company. Duvall sued his former employer for unlawful termination, citing racial and gender discrimination, as a white man. In late October, a federal jury of his peers in North Carolina agreed with Duvall’s perception of events and made history this October by awarding the former Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications $10 million for his troubles. This ruling, and other similar incidents of white people claiming racial discrimination, highlight a need for the critical reassessment of who qualifies for racial protections in order to prevent the distortion of racial justice policies and programs.

LAW ・ 8 DAYS AGO