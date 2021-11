‘L&HH Miami’ star Amara La Negra can’t wait to meet her baby girls, as she opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her upcoming labor and delivery plans. Love & Hip Hop Miami star Amara La Negra, 31, is getting ready for a double dose of pink! The late-night talk show host of Fuse’s Don’t Cancel Me is already over the moon with her little girls and she can’t wait for their arrival! “I’m in love with them without even meeting them yet,” Amara told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Nov. 19. “I can feel them kicking. I can only imagine how they’re going to look and I just am so in love.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO