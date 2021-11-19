ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t be distracted by lawmakers’ food fight. The real fight is for our democracy | Opinion

By Leonard Pitts Jr.
Centre Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s like something out of middle school. Rep. Paul Gosar posts video of an asinine anime that depicts him violently murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Facing censure in the House, he is defended by Rep. Lauren Boebert, who in the process slags Rep. Ilhan Omar as a member of something she calls...

Centre Daily

Here’s how the lawmakers who represent Centre County in Congress voted Nov. 12-18

Here’s a look at how members of Congress who represent the area voted over the previous week. VETERANS AND EDUCATION: The House has passed the Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act (S 1095), sponsored by Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., to provide greater tuition and job training benefits for survivors of deceased military veterans. A supporter, Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., said the bill would “ensure the survivors and dependents of those who bravely serve our country are not hindered by tuition costs when pursuing their education.” The vote, on Nov. 15, was unanimous with 424 yeas.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
KREX

GOP Rep. Boebert apologizes to Muslims for Omar remarks

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized Friday for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In her apology, Boebert didn’t address Omar’s criticism that Boebert made up her story about the encounter at the U.S. Capitol. Boebert tweeted that “I apologize to anyone in […]
DENVER, CO
orlandoweekly.com

Letters to the editor: 'If you don't want Donald Trump back in the White House in 2024, the Democrats need to change course'

In our Nov. 10 issue, opinion writer Jeffrey Billman's Informed Dissent column concerned the potential outcomes of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's loss ("Democrats are bound to learn the wrong lesson from Glenn Youngkin's win"). In Billman's view, "rather than 'moving to the center' in the name of unlikely self-preservation, they'd be better served by locking in as much as they can before Republicans reclaim the majority and halt progress on climate change, health care, and wealth inequality." Several readers disagreed, and at least one offered a cogent argument as to why.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Food Fight#Republican Congress#House#Big Bird#Muslim
TheAtlantaVoice

Marjorie Taylor Greene lays out demands for GOP House speaker vote if Republicans retake majority in 2022

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, on Thursday laid out demands for a GOP leader to earn her vote for House Speaker if Republicans are able to retake the majority after the 2022 elections and cast doubt on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy being elected to the position. “We know that Kevin McCarthy […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
uticaphoenix.net

Rep. Omar slams colleague Boebert as ‘insurrectionist who sleeps with

Rep. Lauren Boebert had made a speech from the House floor hinting at improprieties by Democratic lawmakers, Rep. Ilhan Omar included. In an unhinged speech from the floor of the House of Representatives Wednesday, Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert called the censure vote of fellow Republican Paul Gosar “a dumb waste of the House’s time.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
