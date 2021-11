The 64-year reign of one of Minnesota’s most storied fishing records appears to have come to an end on a chilly night this week. Nolan Sprengeler of Plymouth landed a muskellunge weighing 55 pounds and 14.8 ounces on Lake Mille Lacs on Monday and weighed on a certified scale at a UPS Store, providing the capstone to a evening of drama following years of pursuit leading up to a few minutes of rod-jerking mayhem. Actually, there was more drama after the brute was landed, but we’ll get to that.

2 DAYS AGO